Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Electoral roll revisions drastically reduced voters in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

Despite fewer voters, turnout percentages surged significantly in both states.

This trend raises questions about genuine voter enthusiasm versus statistical manipulation.

Migrant returns and security forces also potentially boosted voter participation.

SIR Voter Turnout Tamil Nadu West Bengal Election 2026: A sweeping revision of electoral rolls has dramatically altered voter statistics in key states, raising fresh questions about how turnout figures are interpreted. The Special Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) exercise, overseen by the Election Commission of India, has removed tens of lakhs of names while adding a smaller number of new voters in both West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

In West Bengal, the exercise combined earlier deletions of nearly 63 lakh voters with another 27 lakh declared ineligible after judicial scrutiny. In contrast, only around seven lakh new names were added in West Bengal ahead of polling.

Massive Deletions Shrink Electorate

The impact of the revision has been most visible in districts such as Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas, Malda, Nadia, and South 24 Parganas, where voter deletions were among the highest.

In Kolkata alone, nearly seven lakh names were struck off electoral rolls, significantly reducing the voter base across constituencies. As a result, West Bengal’s electorate dropped from 7.6 crore to 6.8 crore — a contraction that has had a direct bearing on turnout figures.

Despite the reduced voter base, participation remained robust, continuing the state’s long-standing tradition of high polling percentages. In the 2021 Assembly elections, conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, turnout stood at 82.30% in a highly polarised contest.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar remarked: “Highest ever percentage of polling in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu since Independence – ECI salutes each voter of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.”

Tamil Nadu Sees Sharp Jump In Participation

The effects of the SIR exercise were even more pronounced in Tamil Nadu’s capital. Chennai recorded a dramatic jump in turnout — 83.41% in 2026 compared to 59.75% in 2021.

Interestingly, this surge came despite a steep decline in the electorate, which fell from 40.57 lakh to 28.93 lakh after deletions. Yet, the number of votes cast remained nearly constant at around 24 lakh in both elections.

Constituencies such as Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar led the surge, while Mylapore and Saidapet trailed behind. By mid-afternoon on polling day, nearly two-thirds of voters had already cast their ballots, with most segments crossing the 80% mark.

A Pattern Seen Before

This trend is not without precedent. In Bihar, a similar electoral roll clean-up preceded a notable rise in turnout.



The state recorded 67.13% polling in the 2025 Assembly elections, up from 57.29% in 2020 and 56.91% in 2015, following the removal of ineligible voters.

Turnout Debate: Anti-Incumbency Or Arithmetic?

The surge in turnout has sparked debate over whether it reflects genuine voter enthusiasm or statistical distortion caused by a reduced voter base.

Back in West Bengal, high turnout has often coincided with politically decisive elections. In 2021, the All India Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, secured a decisive victory with 213 seats in the 294-member Assembly.

Congress leader Manish Tewari argued: “This is the malicious SIR effect at play. When you delete 200 genuine voters in a polling booth and the total number comes down from 1000 to 800, then if 700 people vote in that booth, the poll percentage is 90%. Conversely, if 700 people had voted out of 1000, the percentage would have been 70%.”

Echoing similar concerns, former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi said: “People speculating on unprecedented 92% voter turnout. This figure would have been 83% if 7 million had not been deleted.”



"In Tamil Nadu, turnout would be 71% if there were no deletions of 71 lakhs," he said.

People speculating on unprecedented 92 % voter turnout. This figure would have been 83% if 7 million had not been deleted. — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) April 23, 2026

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Security, Migration Also Play Role

Other factors have also contributed to higher participation. Reports suggest that many migrant voters returned home to cast their ballots, driven by fears of being removed from voter rolls or losing citizenship — concerns amplified by political messaging.

Additionally, the deployment of 2.4 lakh Central Armed Police Forces ensured a secure polling environment, boosting voter confidence.

While high turnout is often linked to anti-incumbency, electoral history shows that it does not always translate into a shift in power. In this case, analysts suggest the SIR exercise itself may be a decisive variable shaping both perception and outcome.