What Will Change In Bengal If BJP Forms The Government? Here's The Answer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP promises bullet train, metro completion if elected.

Over 80 central projects to restart if BJP wins.

BJP leads in Bengal early results, challenging TMC.

West Bengal Election Results 2026: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has laid out a clear infrastructure agenda for West Bengal, should the BJP form the government in the state. Vaishnaw pointed to a bullet train corridor, the long-stalled Kolkata Metro expansion, and over 80 pending central projects as the immediate priorities.

His remarks came as mid-day election trends showed the BJP pulling ahead in several key constituencies across the state, putting the Trinamool Congress and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee under considerable pressure.

What Infrastructure Projects Has BJP Promised For West Bengal?

Vaishnaw was direct about what a BJP government would prioritise. "First, the bullet train we'll take to Siliguri. That's the first big project we'll take from Patna to Siliguri. Second, Kolkata Metro, we will now complete it. The TMC government went all the way to the Supreme Court to stop the project. Third, there are about 80 plus projects still pending in this state because the state government said no to those projects. Now we'll be able to start many of those projects," he told NDTV.

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The Patna-Siliguri bullet train corridor and the Kolkata Metro completion have been longstanding demands in the region.

The minister's reference to 80-plus stalled central projects signals that infrastructure clearances, blocked at the state level, could see movement if the political equation in Bengal changes.

How Are Bengal Election Trends Shaping Up?

Early trends from West Bengal pointed to a BJP lead across several key battlegrounds. The party appeared to be making its strongest advances in north Bengal and the tribal-dominated Jangalmahal region, areas where it has been steadily consolidating support over the past few years.

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The TMC retained ground in parts of Kolkata and surrounding urban areas. The closely watched Bhabanipur seat, where Banerjee was up against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, remained a tight contest. If the trends held, it would mark the BJP's most significant push into Bengal since Banerjee came to power in 2011.