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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionTamil Nadu Election Results: Who Is VS Babu, TVK Leader Behind Kolathur Upset Challenging Stalin?

Tamil Nadu Election Results: Who Is VS Babu, TVK Leader Behind Kolathur Upset Challenging Stalin?

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: VS Babu leads in Kolathur, pushing Stalin behind in early trends, as the TVK candidate’s dramatic rise reshapes Tamil Nadu politics.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 May 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Stalin faces surprising challenge in Kolathur constituency.
  • TVK's VS Babu, former DMK leader, holds lead.
  • Babu's shift to TVK fuels headline-grabbing contest.
  • Kolathur outcome signals broader Tamil Nadu political shifts.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: In one of the most surprising developments of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026, M. K. Stalin is facing a serious challenge in his home turf of Kolathur. Early counting trends show VS Babu of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leading by a margin of around 5,000 votes, marking a dramatic twist in a constituency long associated with the DMK chief.

Round after round, VS Babu has reportedly maintained a consistent lead, with margins of at least 1,000 votes in each phase of counting, making this contest one of the most closely watched in the state.

Stalin Faces Unexpected Setback In His Bastion

Kolathur has been a stronghold for Stalin, who has represented the constituency since its formation. Known for his active presence, he has invested heavily in development initiatives in the area and maintained close engagement with voters.

However, the current trends suggest a shift in voter sentiment. Despite his long-standing connection with the constituency, Stalin now finds himself trailing, raising questions about changing political dynamics even in established bastions.

ALSO READ: Puducherry Election Results 2026: Is N Rangasamy Set To Form Govt? Early Trends Show Lead

From DMK Insider To TVK Challenger

VS Babu’s political journey adds an intriguing layer to this contest. Once a key figure within the DMK, he served as the North Chennai District Secretary and played an influential organisational role in the region.

In the 2006 Assembly elections, he contested from Purasaivakkam as a DMK candidate and won, establishing himself as a prominent leader. When constituency boundaries were redrawn in 2011, leading to the creation of Kolathur, Stalin entered the fray from the new seat.

At that time, VS Babu was actively involved in supporting Stalin’s campaign. However, political differences emerged after the election, eventually leading to his marginalisation within the party.

ALSO READ: TVK Wave In Tamil Nadu; Vijay’s Party Leads In 100+ Seats In Historic Debut

Shift Across Parties Before TVK Entry

Following his exit from the DMK, VS Babu briefly aligned with the AIADMK but did not secure a significant role there. After a period of political inactivity, he found a new platform in TVK, led by Vijay.

His decision to join TVK marked a comeback of sorts, and his candidature from Kolathur has now turned into a headline-grabbing contest, with the potential to unseat one of Tamil Nadu’s most prominent leaders.

A Symbolic Battle With Statewide Impact

The Kolathur contest has evolved into more than just a constituency-level fight, it has become symbolic of the broader political churn in Tamil Nadu. VS Babu’s lead reflects the growing influence of TVK and its ability to attract leaders with strong local networks.

As counting continues, the outcome in Kolathur will be closely tracked, not just for its immediate result but for what it signals about the shifting balance of power in the state.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is leading in the Kolathur constituency according to early trends?

VS Babu of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in the Kolathur constituency. He has maintained a consistent lead of around 5,000 votes.

What is M. K. Stalin's history in the Kolathur constituency?

M. K. Stalin has represented Kolathur since its formation and has considered it a stronghold. He has invested in development and maintained close voter engagement.

What is VS Babu's political background before joining TVK?

VS Babu was a key figure in the DMK, serving as North Chennai District Secretary. He previously won from Purasaivakkam in 2006 as a DMK candidate.

Why is the Kolathur election considered symbolically important?

The Kolathur contest is seen as symbolic of broader political shifts in Tamil Nadu. VS Babu's lead highlights TVK's growing influence and ability to attract established local leaders.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election TVK Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026 VS Babu
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