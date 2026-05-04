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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionWest Bengal Election Result: Suvendu Adhikari Or Dilip Ghosh? BJP CM Race Heats Up As Party Heads For Bengal Win

West Bengal Election Result: Suvendu Adhikari Or Dilip Ghosh? BJP CM Race Heats Up As Party Heads For Bengal Win

If BJP wins in West Bengal, it would mark their first major victory in the state and push the Trinamool Congress into the opposition after a long tenure in power.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 May 2026 05:21 PM (IST)

Following the latest election results, political buzz has intensified in West Bengal as BJP appears poised to form the next government, marking a potential end to the 15-year-long rule of the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee.

According to trends emerging after Monday’s counting, BJP is reportedly in a strong position, triggering discussions within the party leadership in Delhi about the choice of the next Chief Minister.

Sources suggest that senior leaders including Amit Shah and possibly Rajnath Singh are expected to attend a key meeting in Kolkata or New Town on Tuesday, where newly elected BJP MLAs will gather to decide their legislative leader.

The party, which has previously contested elections in West Bengal without projecting a chief ministerial face, is once again expected to finalize its leadership only after the results. Names such as Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, Shamik Bhattacharya, and Sukanta Majumdar are being discussed within political circles, though no official decision has been announced.

Reports also indicate that if the BJP secures a majority, the swearing-in ceremony could take place on May 9, depending on the formal invitation from the Governor. Interestingly, that date coincides with Rabindranath Tagore’s birth anniversary, adding symbolic significance to the event.

As per available trends around 4:45 pm, BJP is leading in 197 seats, while Trinamool Congress is ahead in 90 constituencies. Other parties, including the Left-Congress alliance and smaller regional groups, are also in contention in select seats.

If these trends hold, it would mark BJP’s first major victory in the state and push the Trinamool Congress into the opposition after a long tenure in power.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

Published at : 04 May 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
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West Bengal Result West Bengal Election Result Suvendu Adhikari West Bengal New CM West Bengal CM Face
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