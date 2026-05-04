West Bengal Election: No Victory Rallies Permitted After Results, Says EC Official

Kolkata: No rallies celebrating the victory of candidates will be allowed anywhere in West Bengal on Monday, a senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said.

The official also said the poll panel is looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach counting centres.

"No rallies celebrating wins of candidates following the announcement of results will be allowed anywhere in the state today," special observer Subrata Gupta told reporters.

"We are looking into the issue of agents unable to reach their centres. It will be resolved soon," he said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)