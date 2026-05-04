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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionWest Bengal Election: No Victory Rallies Permitted After Results, Says EC Official

West Bengal Election: No Victory Rallies Permitted After Results, Says EC Official

Election Commission has disallowed victory rallies across West Bengal on results day as officials also review complaints of polling agents facing access issues at counting centres.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 May 2026 10:20 AM (IST)

Kolkata: No rallies celebrating the victory of candidates will be allowed anywhere in West Bengal on Monday, a senior official of the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said.

The official also said the poll panel is looking into complaints that agents of different parties were unable to reach counting centres.

"No rallies celebrating wins of candidates following the announcement of results will be allowed anywhere in the state today," special observer Subrata Gupta told reporters.

"We are looking into the issue of agents unable to reach their centres. It will be resolved soon," he said. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 04 May 2026 10:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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