Political discussions over seat-sharing between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections have intensified. The Congress is reportedly seeking 181 Assembly seats from the SP. An analysis of the seats included in this list, based on the results of the 2022 Assembly elections, presents an interesting picture.

Of these 181 seats, there are 19 constituencies that the Samajwadi Party had won in the 2022 elections. An assessment of the Congress's performance in these constituencies, along with the vote shares secured by the BJP and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), reveals an interesting equation behind the seat-sharing negotiations within the alliance.

The Congress's vote share across these 19 constituencies varied considerably in the 2022 elections. Its best performance came in the Bachhrawan Assembly seat, where it secured 27.13% of the votes. The SP's Shyam Sunder won 31.38% of the votes, while Apna Dal (S)'s Laxmikant secured 30.04%. Congress candidate Sushil Kumar Pasi finished third with 27.13%.

This meant that despite finishing third, the Congress candidate was only 4.25 percentage points behind the winning SP candidate. In Sareni, the Congress secured 19.71% of the votes, followed by 14.28% in Gauriganj and 10.32% in Zaidpur.

The party's vote share stood at 8.05% in Harchandpur, 7.42% in Amethi, 7.01% in Kanpur Cantonment, 6.42% in Kalpi and 4.71% in Unchahar.

What Was The Congress's Position In Chail And Behat?

The Congress secured 1.81% of the votes in Chail, 1.24% in Nizamabad and 1.03% in Moradabad Rural. In Behat, Saharanpur, Charthawal, Kundarki, Suar, Naugawan Sadat and Laharpur, the party's vote share remained below 1%.

The Congress's average vote share across these 19 constituencies was approximately 5.95%.

On the other hand, the BJP and its allies also put up a significant performance in these constituencies. The BJP secured 41.42% of the votes in Charthawal, 41.64% in Naugawan Sadat and 41.57% in Laharpur.

Its vote share stood at 39.79% in Zaidpur, 39.44% in Kanpur Cantonment, 38.69% in Harchandpur, 36.93% in Amethi and 35.79% in Unchahar.

What Was The Situation In Gauriganj?

In Gauriganj, the BJP secured 35.53% of the votes, while its vote share stood at 34.34% in both Behat and Moradabad Rural. In Chail, Apna Dal (S) received 33.76% of the votes.

Apna Dal (S) candidates also performed well in Suar and Bachhrawan, securing 30.52% and 30.04% of the votes, respectively. In Kalpi, the Nishad Party received 28.29%.

These figures indicate that the BJP and its allies posed a considerable challenge to the SP in several of these constituencies.

The BSP, meanwhile, put up a strong performance in some seats. In Kalpi, it secured 27.32% of the votes, trailing the SP by just 2.16 percentage points. The party also received 24.18% in Nizamabad and 24.10% in Saharanpur.

Its vote share stood at 17.61% in Sareni, 16.02% in Behat, 16.36% in Unchahar and 15.73% in Kundarki. The BSP also secured 14% in Chail, 11.31% in Charthawal and 11.72% in Naugawan Sadat.

However, the party's performance was relatively weak in constituencies such as Harchandpur, Gauriganj, Amethi and Kanpur Cantonment.

Will Congress Be Reluctant To Give Up These Seats?

An analysis of these electoral figures offers two perspectives on the Congress's claims during the 2027 seat-sharing negotiations.

On one hand, constituencies such as Bachhrawan, Sareni, Gauriganj and Zaidpur saw the Congress secure a relatively higher vote share in 2022. The party could use its previous electoral performance in these seats to strengthen its claim during negotiations.

On the other hand, in constituencies such as Behat, Saharanpur, Charthawal, Kundarki, Suar and Naugawan Sadat, the Congress secured less than 1% of the votes. Its claim to these seats, therefore, may not rest on its 2022 electoral performance but could instead depend on its organisational strength, local political equations and the alliance's broader strategy.

Overall, the electoral history of these 19 SP-won constituencies included in the Congress's reported demand for 181 seats could become an important factor in the alliance's negotiations.

Although the SP won all 19 seats in 2022, the BJP and BSP also mounted strong challenges in several constituencies. While the Congress performed relatively well in a few seats, its vote share remained extremely low in many others.

The key question now is whether the Congress will be able to use its previous electoral performance to secure these constituencies from the SP for the 2027 elections, or whether the SP will be reluctant to give up seats it won in 2022, relying on its existing political base and previous electoral victories.