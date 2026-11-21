Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress starts candidate discussions for 2027 UP elections.

Former state presidents among many leaders seeking tickets.

Ex-ministers, family members, functionaries also actively seeking nominations.

State unit lists candidates; high command makes final decisions.

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, the Congress has begun discussions on potential candidates even before formal seat-sharing talks with its ally, the Samajwadi Party (SP). Several senior leaders, including three former state presidents, are among those seeking tickets as the party starts preparing its list of contenders.

Former Uttar Pradesh Congress chiefs Ajay Lallu, Brijlal Khabri and Ajay Rai are among the prominent names in the race. All three have previously headed the state unit and are now looking to contest the Assembly elections from different constituencies.

Ajay Lallu, who contested from Tamkuhi Raj in the 2022 Assembly polls, is seeking a ticket from Fazilnagar in Kushinagar this time. Brijlal Khabri has staked his claim from Orai in Jalaun, while Ajay Rai is preparing to contest from Pindra in Varanasi.

Former State Congress Chiefs Among Ticket Aspirants

Ajay Lallu has served as the Uttar Pradesh Congress president and was also an MLA. Brijlal Khabri has held the same organisational post. Ajay Rai, meanwhile, represented Pindra in the Assembly in 2012 but lost to the BJP's Avadhesh Singh in the 2017 and 2022 elections.

Besides the former state chiefs, several ex-ministers, former legislators and organisational functionaries are also seeking tickets.

Dolly Sharma, the Congress national spokesperson from Ghaziabad, has contested the Lok Sabha elections twice. Sanjay Kapoor, who is seeking a ticket from Bilaspur in Rampur, has been elected MLA twice and has also served as a Congress national secretary.

From Mathura, former Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Mathur is in the race. He has represented the constituency four times. Shyam Sundar Sharma, an eight-time MLA and former cabinet minister, is seeking a ticket from Mant.

Former cabinet minister Nakul Dubey is among the contenders from the Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) seat in Lucknow. Lallan Kumar, who has worked as the coordinator for organisation and coordination in the Uttar Pradesh Congress media department, is also seeking a ticket.

The list of aspirants also includes Congress state general secretary Subhash Pal from Bilgram-Mallawan in Hardoi. He contested from the constituency in 2022. Party spokesperson Anshu Awasthi is seeking a ticket from Sandila, while national spokesperson Priyanka Gupta has staked her claim from Biswan in Sitapur. Gupta is also the vice-president of the state Congress media department.

Leaders' Family Members Also In Race For Tickets

Several relatives of political leaders are also among those seeking Congress nominations.

Ratnesh Rathore, son of Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore, is seeking a ticket from Sitapur Sadar. Former MLA Ram Pratap Singh has put forward his son Dimple's candidature from Gaura in Gonda.

Poorvi Verma, daughter of former MP Ravi Verma, is being considered for the Gola Gokarannath seat in Lakhimpur Kheri. Naim Siddiqui is also seeking a ticket from Barabanki Sadar.

Other names being discussed include Anugrah Narayan Singh from Prayagraj North, Gayadeen Anuragi from a reserved constituency in Mahoba and Anil Srivastava from Varanasi Cantt.

Former MLC Deepak Singh is seeking a ticket from Tiloi in Amethi, while former MLA O.P. Singh is among the contenders from Jaisinghpur in Sultanpur. Siddharth Priya Srivastava from Gorakhpur Rural and senior leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh are also among the names being considered.

Virendra Pandey, also known as Bablu Pandey, is seeking a ticket from Haria, while Dhirendra Pratap Singh is among the aspirants from Utraula in Balrampur.

State Unit Prepares List, Final Call With Congress High Command

According to sources, several aspirants have already approached the Congress central leadership to press their claims, with many travelling to Delhi. A list of potential candidates has also been prepared at the state level.

The names are expected to be announced after the alliance meeting, sources said. However, the final decision on nominations will rest with the Congress central leadership.

The Congress and Samajwadi Party are also expected to hold discussions on their alliance for the 2027 Assembly elections. The seat-sharing arrangement will be an important factor in determining which constituencies the Congress eventually contests.