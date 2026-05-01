MK Stalin Holds Key Meet With DMK Leaders Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Vote Counting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Stalin met DMK leaders to discuss election victory.

Exit polls suggest DMK's return to power.

Leaders advised on counting agents and monitoring.

DMK allied with 10 other parties.

Chennai, May 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday met DMK senior leaders at the party headquarters here and discussed victory prospects in the just concluded Assembly elections.

The meeting comes in the wake of exit polls of various media indicating that DMK will be back in power in the state.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections were held on April 23.

DMK sources said Stalin met senior ministers, including K N Nehru, EV Velu and K R Periyakaruppan. Also, party deputy general secretary A Raja, organising secretary RS Bharathi and communications wing head TKS Elangovan were present.

As the counting of votes for the TN Assembly elections will be held on May 4, sources said that Stalin discussed the party's victory prospects with the senior party functionaries in their respective regions.

The chief minister also advised the party leaders to provide proper instructions to the counting agents besides asking them to closely monitor the counting process.

Stalin is holding the meeting for the second time. On Wednesday, he convened a high-level meeting with senior DMK leaders to discuss the party's prospects in the Assembly elections.

Out of 234 seats, the DMK contested in 164, Congress 28, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) 10, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) 8, the Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) five seats each, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) four seats, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) two seats each, and Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK), Mukkulathor Puli Padai (MPP), Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK), and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) one seat each.

As many as 11 parties contested under the DMK's 'rising sun' symbol. PTI SNR SNR KH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)