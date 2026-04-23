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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting: Chennai Gridlock Leaves Voters Struggling To Reach Hometowns

Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Voting: Chennai Gridlock Leaves Voters Struggling To Reach Hometowns

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026: Massive traffic snarls and bus shortages disrupt voters leaving Chennai, raising concerns over poll-day travel arrangements across Tamil Nadu.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Voters faced severe travel disruptions heading to hometowns for polls.
  • Insufficient bus services and traffic jams caused long delays.
  • Commuters reported inflated fares and prolonged waiting times.
  • Shortages sparked protests, raising questions on election preparedness.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Voting Live Updates: As voting got underway across all 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu, thousands of voters attempting to travel from Chennai to their hometowns faced severe disruptions since Wednesday night, with traffic congestion and transport shortages. A public holiday had been declared to encourage voter participation, and with a long weekend ahead, many residents of Chennai chose to travel back to their native places to cast their votes. However, the large-scale movement exposed gaps in planning, with commuters reporting long delays and insufficient transport arrangements.

Travel Rush Turns Into Ordeal For Voters

The exodus from Chennai began Wednesday night, with families heading out in large numbers. Yet, the journey proved far from smooth. Allegations surfaced that there were not enough bus services, particularly from Kilambakkam towards southern districts. Many passengers claimed they were stranded for hours, unable to proceed with their journeys.

Social media platforms were flooded with posts from frustrated travellers who said they were still stuck inside buses long after departure, unable to reach their destinations in time to vote.

Snarled Traffic Brings Highways To A Crawl

Commuters described unusually long travel times on key routes. What would typically be a short trip turned into a prolonged ordeal, with vehicles inching forward in heavy congestion. It reportedly took nearly three hours to reach Kilambakkam from Perungalathur, while passengers said journeys onward were even slower.

Some travellers noted that buses departing at midnight were only able to cross Melmaruvathur and Tindivanam by dawn. In several cases, passengers claimed it took up to five hours to cover relatively short distances, with no meaningful breaks in the gridlock.

Questions Raised Over Bus Availability

Official figures indicate that nearly 1.89 lakh people had travelled from Chennai to their hometowns using special bus services by the afternoon of April 21, with over 10,000 buses deployed statewide. Despite this, commuters alleged that services were insufficient on key routes, particularly those heading south.

Passengers also complained that private omni bus operators were charging inflated fares, capitalising on the surge in demand. Many said they were forced to wait from early morning until late in the day to secure transport.

The situation triggered protests in some areas. In Poonamallee, residents reportedly blocked roads, citing a shortage of buses to Kanchipuram. Tensions escalated when Tiruvallur District Collector Prathap, who visited the area for inspection, was surrounded by aggrieved commuters demanding immediate action.

ALSO READ: Over Rs 1,000 Crore Seized In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Ahead Of Polls: EC

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did voters face disruptions when traveling from Chennai for the Tamil Nadu election?

Thousands of voters faced traffic congestion and transport shortages when traveling from Chennai to their hometowns for the election, despite a public holiday being declared.

Were there enough bus services for voters traveling from Chennai?

Commuters alleged insufficient bus services, especially towards southern districts, leading to stranded passengers and long delays in reaching their destinations to vote.

How bad was the traffic congestion on the highways?

Journeys that would typically be short turned into prolonged ordeals with heavy congestion. Some passengers reported taking up to five hours to cover relatively short distances.

Were there issues with bus fares for voters?

Yes, passengers complained that private omni bus operators were charging inflated fares due to the high demand.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Election Corner TN Election 2026
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