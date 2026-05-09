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HomeElectionSuvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony Live Today: When & Where To Watch Bengal’s First BJP CM Swearing-In

Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony Live Today: When & Where To Watch Bengal’s First BJP CM Swearing-In

West Bengal Oath Ceremony Live: Suvendu Adhikari will take oath as Bengal’s first BJP CM today at Brigade Parade Ground, Kolkata. Here’s when and where to watch live.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 09 May 2026 10:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Suvendu Adhikari to be West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister.
  • Oath ceremony at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday.
  • Two deputy chief ministers, including a woman, likely appointed.
  • BJP secured 207 seats ending Trinamool Congress's rule.

Suvendu Adhikari Oath Ceremony Live: Suvendu Adhikari is set to script political history on Saturday, May 9, 2026, as he takes oath as the first-ever chief minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata and is expected to be attended by top BJP leaders, NDA chief ministers, and thousands of party workers. The event is being projected as a landmark moment for the BJP after the party ended the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress in the state Assembly elections.

When And Where To Watch Suvendu Adhikari’s Oath Ceremony

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST on Saturday, May 9, though preparations and arrivals of senior leaders are expected to start around 10:00 AM.

Viewers can watch the ceremony live through YouTube streams of major news organisations, including ABP Live and other digital news platforms. The BJP is also expected to provide live coverage through its official channels and online platforms.

The grand event at Brigade Parade Ground is likely to feature elaborate security arrangements and large public participation, with BJP workers arriving from multiple districts across Bengal.

ALSO READ: Rain Alert In Kolkata Today: What Is BJP's Plan B If It Pours During Suvendu Adhikari’s Oath Ceremony?

BJP Likely To Have Two Deputy Chief Ministers

Sources indicated on Friday that the incoming BJP government may appoint two deputy chief ministers as part of its first cabinet in West Bengal. One of the posts is expected to go to a woman leader as the party attempts to balance regional, caste, and gender representation in the new administration.

Several newly elected MLAs are also likely to take oath as ministers alongside Adhikari. Party insiders suggest that leaders from north Bengal, Junglemahal, Matua-dominated regions, and tribal belts could find representation in the inaugural cabinet.

ALSO READ: Governor Not Convinced With TVK’s Numbers; Suspense Over Vijay Oath Ceremony Deepens

Historic Shift In Bengal Politics

The BJP’s emphatic win saw the party capture 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the Trinamool Congress was reduced to 80 seats. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, and senior BJP leaders.

For the BJP, the event is being seen not just as a constitutional formality but as the culmination of a long political push in a state that had remained difficult terrain for the party for years.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will Suvendu Adhikari take his oath as Chief Minister?

Suvendu Adhikari will take his oath as Chief Minister on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

What time does the oath ceremony begin?

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST on Saturday, May 9.

How can I watch Suvendu Adhikari's oath ceremony?

You can watch the ceremony live through YouTube streams of major news organizations and the BJP's official channels.

Will there be Deputy Chief Ministers in the new West Bengal government?

Yes, sources indicate the BJP government may appoint two deputy chief ministers, with one position likely going to a woman leader.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Assembly Election Suvendu Adhikari WB Election 2026 Election Corner West Bengal Election 2026
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