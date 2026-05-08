Governor Not Convinced With TVK’s Numbers; Suspense Over Vijay Oath Ceremony Deepens

Tamil Nadu’s government formation process plunged into fresh uncertainty late Friday night, with sources indicating that the Governor remains unconvinced over TVK’s claim to form the government. The development comes amid reports that TVK Chief Vijay currently has the support of only 116 MLAs, falling short of the majority mark required to form the government. The political suspense has also cast fresh doubt over Vijay’s proposed swearing-in ceremony, which was earlier expected to take place on Saturday at 11 am.

According to Lok Bhavan sources, Vijay submitted a list containing the names of only 116 supporting MLAs during his latest meeting with the Governor. This marked Vijay’s third meeting with Raj Bhavan within a week amid intense political negotiations and shifting alliance equations.

VCK Support Yet To Reach Governor

Sources said the Governor is yet to receive an official support letter from VCK, further complicating TVK’s claim.

The development assumes significance because VCK chief is understood to have met DMK president MK Stalin, with discussions between the two leaders still continuing late into the evening.

Sources familiar with the talks said VCK has demanded the Deputy Chief Minister’s post in return for support to TVK, while Vijay’s camp is reportedly willing to offer ministerial berths instead. The disagreement is said to be the main hurdle delaying a final agreement.

Also Read: Stalin Urges Governor To Form New Tamil Nadu Government ‘Without Delay’

AMMK Backs AIADMK

The situation became more difficult for TVK after AMMK also distanced itself from Vijay’s camp following IUML’s earlier refusal to extend support.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran met the Governor and submitted a support letter signed by one of his party MLAs backing AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami for the Chief Minister’s post.

Dhinakaran alleged that one AMMK MLA had gone missing and accused TVK of engaging in horse-trading and attempting to poach legislators.

The fast-moving developments have sharply intensified the political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, with suspense over government formation and Vijay’s oath ceremony continuing late into the night.

VCK, a prominent Dalit-based political party in Tamil Nadu, is seen as a crucial player in the current numbers game.

Also Read: Mani Shankar Aiyar Blasts Congress-TVK Tie-Up, Calls It ‘Immoral’