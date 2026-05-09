Will Mamata Attend Suvendu's Swearing-In? BJP Sends Invitation After Bengal Poll Rout

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP invited outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee to swearing-in ceremony.

Suvendu Adhikari will be sworn in as West Bengal CM.

The ceremony follows BJP's decisive victory over TMC.

Mamata Banerjee questioned election results after defeat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has invited outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari, who is set to succeed her after the BJP’s sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.

The invitation comes days after the BJP ended the Trinamool Congress’ uninterrupted 15-year rule in West Bengal, securing a decisive mandate in the 294-member Assembly.

While the BJP has formally extended the invitation, there is still no confirmation from Mamata Banerjee on whether she will attend Saturday’s ceremony, which will mark the formation of the first BJP government in West Bengal.

BJP Confirms Invitation to Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya confirmed on Friday that the party had invited Mamata Banerjee to the swearing-in ceremony.

Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Bhattacharya said it was “obvious” that the outgoing chief minister had been invited when asked about it.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground, where Suvendu Adhikari will take oath as the new chief minister in the presence of top BJP leaders and NDA chief ministers.

ALSO READ | From PM Modi To 20 NDA CMs: Full Guest List Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Oath-Taking Ceremony

Mamata Questioned Election Outcome After Defeat

The BJP’s invitation comes amid heightened political tensions following the election results.

After the defeat, Mamata Banerjee alleged that she and the Trinamool Congress had lost the election due to “manipulation”. She also declined to resign from the chief minister’s post before the Governor formally dissolved the existing Assembly.

The BJP secured a commanding 207 seats in the 294-member West Bengal Legislative Assembly, while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats, marking one of the most dramatic political shifts in the state in recent decades.

Suvendu Adhikari Stakes Claim to Form Government

Suvendu Adhikari was unanimously elected leader of the BJP legislature party during a meeting attended by newly elected BJP MLAs and senior party leaders in Kolkata.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah formally announced Adhikari’s election on Friday, sealing the BJP’s emphatic rise to power in Bengal.

Soon after being elected legislature party leader, Adhikari travelled to Raj Bhavan and met Governor R N Ravi to stake claim to form the government. The governor subsequently invited him to take oath as chief minister on May 9.