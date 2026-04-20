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HomeElection‘SPG Arranged It’: Mamata Takes Swipe At PM Modi's Jhalmuri Stop In Bengal

‘SPG Arranged It’: Mamata Takes Swipe At PM Modi's Jhalmuri Stop In Bengal

According to Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi's jhalmuri stop was a 'scripted' episode, she said at an election rally in Murarai.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 10:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mamata Banerjee called Modi's jhalmuri stop staged drama.
  • She questioned camera presence and cash payment for the snack.
  • The TMC also alleged Modi's stop delayed Hemant Soren's chopper.

Mamata Banerjee on Monday took a swipe at Narendra Modi over his “unscheduled” stop to buy jhalmuri during poll campaigning in Jhargram.

"How were cameras present when he made the ‘unscheduled’ stop? The entire episode was scripted," she said at an election rally in Murarai assembly constituency on April 20.

Viral Video Sparks Debate

The Prime Minister’s video of the stop garnered 100 million (10 crore) views on Instagram since Sunday evening, with a similar number reported on Facebook, according to BJP supporters online.

Some also pointed to a camera angle from inside the shop, suggesting the episode appeared staged.

‘SPG Arranged The Whole Thing’

The video showed the Prime Minister paying in cash for the snack, made of puffed rice, green chilli and multiple spices. Banerjee also questioned the payment.

“He was seen carrying a Rs 10 note in his pocket. Is it believable? It's all drama,” she said.

She further added, “Cameras were placed there beforehand. The SPG [Special Protection Group] had arranged for the whole thing.”

Soren Chopper Row Adds To Controversy

The incident also triggered another row, with the ruling Trinamool Congress alleging that the stop delayed the landing of Hemant Soren’s helicopter in Jhargram.

According to the TMC, Soren and his wife Kalpana were made to wait for hours and eventually had to cancel their programme and return to Ranchi.

Polling Schedule And Political Backdrop

Elections in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, amid a dispute over alleged deletion of lakhs of votes, which the TMC has blamed on collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission.

Counting is scheduled for May 4, along with Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

Banerjee has been Chief Minister since 2011. The BJP had won 77 seats in the 294-member Assembly in 2021, up from three in 2016, while the TMC also increased its tally.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mamata Banerjee accuse Narendra Modi of regarding his jhalmuri stop?

Mamata Banerjee alleged that Prime Minister Modi's stop to buy jhalmuri was scripted and staged, questioning the presence of cameras and the believability of his cash payment.

What controversy arose regarding Hemant Soren's helicopter due to Modi's jhalmuri stop?

The Trinamool Congress alleged that Prime Minister Modi's unscheduled stop delayed Hemant Soren's helicopter landing in Jhargram, forcing Soren and his wife to cancel their program.

How was the video of Narendra Modi's jhalmuri stop received?

The video of Prime Minister Modi's stop garnered millions of views on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, sparking debate about whether the incident appeared staged.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 10:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee PM Narendra Modi Mamata Banerjee PM Narendra Modi PM Eats Jhalmuri In West Bengal
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