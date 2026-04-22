SC Raps Mamata Govt In ED Raid At I-PAC: 'CM Intervention Threat To Democracy'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court heard ED's plea on alleged interference by CM Banerjee.

Court noted CM's intervention undermines constitutional investigative processes.

Banerjee's counsel argued ED's petition is not maintainable.

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday heard the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case alleging interference by Mamata Banerjee during a raid, with arguments concluding for the day. The matter centres on claims that state authorities obstructed an ED operation linked to I-PAC, a political consultancy associated with the Trinamool Congress. The hearing assumes significance amid sharp observations from the court on the role of constitutional authorities during ongoing investigations.

Court’s Sharp Remarks

During the hearing, the Bench cautioned against portraying the issue as a Centre-state confrontation, underlining that the case stemmed from the actions of “an individual who happens to be the Chief Minister”.

The court observed that the Constitution’s framers would not have envisaged a situation where a sitting Chief Minister intervenes in an ongoing probe. It noted that such conduct could undermine democratic processes and institutional balance, describing it as a matter of serious concern.

The remarks came as the court examined the broader implications of executive interference in investigative proceedings.

ED Plea Challenged

Counsel appearing for Banerjee and West Bengal Police argued that the ED’s petition is not maintainable and should not be entertained. The case also involves ED officers challenging an FIR lodged against them by the state police following the raid.

The ED, on its part, has sought directions for the registration of a CBI FIR against the Chief Minister and police officials, alleging obstruction of its investigation.

The court will continue hearing the matter on Thursday, when Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is set to present submissions on behalf of the ED. The outcome of the proceedings is expected to have wider implications for the balance of power between investigative agencies and state authorities.