Samaguri Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!

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Samaguri Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE: Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Assam Election 2026 here.

Vote counting of Assam Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.

Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Samaguri Election 2026 LIVE vote counting.