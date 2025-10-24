PM Modi’s Big Announcement At Bihar Poll Rally, Says NDA To Win ‘Under The Leadership Of…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed an election rally in Bihar's Samastipur as he began campaigning for the National Democratic Alliance ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. During the rally, PM Modi expressed confidence that the NDA will break all previous records and win the election "under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar".

Although PM Modi did not clearly announce Chief Minister Kumar's name as the pick for NDA's CM face, he said: "This time under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NDA will break all its previous records of victory. Bihar will give NDA its biggest ever mandate."

#WATCH | Samastipur | #BiharElection2025 | PM Narendra Modi says, "This time under the leadership of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NDA will break all its previous records of victory. Bihar will give NDA its biggest ever mandate" pic.twitter.com/SScIFoCPOv — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

However, it is a big statement as PM Modi had not yet declared that the NDA would be contesting the Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar. The Prime Minister's statement also comes a day after the Mahagathbandhan confirmed Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face.

It also comes after the opposition alliance dared the ruling NDA to declare its chief minister pick. "I want to ask Amit Shah... our leader is Tejashwi Yadav. Now they should confirm who their Chief Minister is," Congress leader Ashok Gehlot remarked.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, during the Samastipur rally, targeted RJD over the law and order situation in Bihar at the time when the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led government was in power.

"Law and order cannot exist where a party like the RJD is in power. Under the RJD rule, extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping flourished. The RJD's jungle raj ruined generations of Bihar. The biggest sufferers of RJD's misrule were my mothers and sisters, the youth, the Dalits and backward classes of Bihar, and the extremely backward classes of Bihar. During this jungle raj, the doors of police stations were closed to Dalits and the extremely backward classes...Naxalism and Maoist terrorism also flourished during the RJD's jungle raj," he said.

PM Modi further highlighted how the NDA "broke the back of Naxalism, Maoist terrorism in Bihar" after winning the polls in 2014. "In 2014, you gave the NDA an opportunity in Delhi. I resolved to liberate the youth of Bihar and the country from this Maoist terror...We have broken the back of Naxalism, Maoist terrorism in Bihar. Very soon, the entire country, the entire Bihar, will be completely free from Maoist terror, and this is Modi's guarantee," he added.