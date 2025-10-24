'Out On Bail In Scams, Now Stealing Karpoori Thakur's Title': PM Modi Targets RJD, Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on opposition parties in Bihar, alleging widespread corruption and misuse of public funds. Speaking at a public rally, he contrasted the NDA’s focus on good governance with what he described as the malpractices of the RJD and Congress.

'Their Habit Of Stealing': PM Modi Targets RJD, Congress

Modi invoked the legacy of Bharat Ratna Jannayak Karpoori Thakur, saying, “Inspired by the leader of the people, Karpoori Thakur, we are transforming good governance into prosperity. But on the other hand, you know better than me what the RJD and Congress are saying and doing."



"These people are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores. Those who are out on bail are out on bail in theft cases. Now their habit of stealing is such that they are engaged in stealing the title of Karpoori Thakur. The people of Bihar will never tolerate this insult to the leader of the people, Karpoori Thakur. They will never tolerate it,” he said.

VIDEO | Samastipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) addresses a public rally, saying, "What RJD and Congress are saying and doing, you all know better than me. I don’t need to remind you. These people are out on bail in corruption cases, on charges of theft. Such is… pic.twitter.com/lB2PPZgPJT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 24, 2025

'Which 'Panja' Looted All That Money', Asks PM

The Prime Minister also referred to previous instances of alleged corruption, recalling how earlier governments failed to ensure proper delivery of welfare benefits. “Earlier, one of the Prime Ministers said that we send Rs 1 but the beneficiary gets only 15 paise. Which ‘panja’ was that that looted all that money?” he asked, underscoring his party’s narrative of transparency and accountability in governance.

Through his remarks, Modi sought to highlight the contrast between the NDA’s development-focused administration and the alleged misdeeds of opposition parties, while reinforcing his appeal to voters ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.