PM Modi In Bihar Asks Crowd To Switch On Flashlights, Then Takes 'Lantern' Jibe At RJD: WATCH

HomeElection 2025PM Modi In Bihar Asks Crowd To Switch On Flashlights, Then Takes 'Lantern' Jibe At RJD: WATCH

During the rally, PM Modi also slammed the RJD, alleging rampant extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping during the party's "jungle-raj," which he said "ruined generations" of Bihar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 02:33 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday kicked off the Bihar elections campaign with a rally in Samastipur. Addressing the poll rally, PM Modi urged the crowd to switch on their flashlights and then took a direct jibe at the Rashtriya Janata Dal's election symbol, which is a lantern.

"When there is so much light, do we still need the lantern?" PM Modi asked.

Earlier today, PM Modi also visited Bihar's Samastipur district on Friday to pay homage to Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur. Karpuri Thakur was a prominent socialist leader and former Chief Minister of Bihar, and is remembered for his dedication to social justice and the upliftment of marginalised communities in the state.

PM Modi further trained guns at the opposition Mahagathbandhan, accusing them of prioritising their family's political future over Bihar's youth. He said these parties are "setting new records of lies" in front of the state's youth.

He went on to slam the RJD, alleging rampant extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping during the party's "jungle-raj," which he said  "ruined generations" of the state.

"RJD and Congress are only concerned about the political future of their own families. That's why today they are setting new records of lies in front of Bihar's youth. Law and order cannot exist where a party like the RJD is in power. Under the RJD rule, extortion, murder, ransom, and kidnapping flourished. The RJD's jungle raj ruined generations of Bihar. The biggest sufferers of RJD's misrule were my mothers and sisters, the youth, the Dalits and backward classes of Bihar, and the extremely backward classes of Bihar. During this jungle raj, the doors of police stations were closed to Dalits and the extremely backward classes," PM Modi said during a rally in Samastipur.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 01:14 PM (IST)
NDA PM Modi RJD NDA गठबंधन PM Modi In Bihar Bihar Elections 2025
