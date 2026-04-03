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HomeElectionMothabari Unrest: NIA Team Of 24 Rushes To Malda As Arrests Reach 35

Mothabari Unrest: NIA Team Of 24 Rushes To Malda As Arrests Reach 35

The team is travelling with central forces and is expected to reach Malda shortly. Officials are scheduled to visit Mothabari police station first.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has left for Malda to investigate the attack on judges in Mothabari. The 24-member team, led by a DIG, departed from Kolkata, while NIA IG Sonia Singh has already arrived in the city.

The team is travelling with central forces and is expected to reach Malda shortly. Officials are scheduled to visit Mothabari police station first.

Focus On Registered Cases And Arrests

A total of 19 cases have been registered across Mothabari and Kaliachak police stations in connection with the incident, with 35 people arrested so far.

The NIA team will first visit these two police stations, interact with investigating officers, and collect all relevant documents related to the cases.

Key Questions Under Investigation

The probe will focus on identifying who was behind the attack, whether there was any negligence, and why the judicial officers were not transferred despite security concerns.

The NIA is expected to submit its investigation report to the Supreme Court by April 6.

Alleged Instigator Arrested

Lawyer Mofakkarul Islam has been identified by police as the main instigator in the Mothabari unrest. He was initially arrested by the CID from Bagdogra Airport, with ADG North Bengal later confirming the arrest.

His associate, Ekramul Bagani, was also detained at Bagdogra Airport. Police said both were attempting to flee to Bengaluru as arrests began.

A video of Mofakkarul from the incident has gone viral, showing him delivering a speech atop a car during unrest near the Kaliachak No. 2 BDO office. Police allege the speech was provocative. Ekramul was present with him at the time.

Mofakkarul, a resident of Itahar in North Dinajpur, has three cases registered against him at Kaliachak police station.

Protests Over Voter List Sparked Violence

The unrest began on Wednesday as protests erupted in Mothabari, Sujapur, and other parts of Malda over the exclusion of names from the voter list. The protests later turned into riots.

Seven judges assigned to the Kaliachak-2 block office were confined inside the SIR office until late at night. The judicial officers were working for the SIR on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Distress Audio From Judicial Officer Surfaces

In a viral audio clip from the incident, a judicial officer can be heard saying, “We have been attacked. Bricks are being thrown at us. If anything happens to me, the High Court should look after my children.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the NIA investigating the attack on judges in Malda?

The NIA is investigating the attack on judges in Mothabari, Malda, to identify those responsible and examine any negligence involved.

How many people have been arrested in connection with the incident?

A total of 35 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident. Nineteen cases have been registered across Mothabari and Kaliachak police stations.

Who is considered the main instigator of the unrest?

Lawyer Mofakkarul Islam has been identified by police as the main instigator. He was arrested by the CID at Bagdogra Airport while allegedly trying to flee.

What led to the violence in Malda?

The unrest began as protests over the exclusion of names from the voter list in Mothabari, Sujapur, and other parts of Malda, which later escalated into riots.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 04:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mothabari NIA Breaking News ABP Live Bengal Elections 2026 Malda Violence Elections 2026
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