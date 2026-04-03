Mothabari Unrest: NIA Team Of 24 Rushes To Malda As Arrests Reach 35

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A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has left for Malda to investigate the attack on judges in Mothabari. The 24-member team, led by a DIG, departed from Kolkata, while NIA IG Sonia Singh has already arrived in the city.

The team is travelling with central forces and is expected to reach Malda shortly. Officials are scheduled to visit Mothabari police station first.

Focus On Registered Cases And Arrests

A total of 19 cases have been registered across Mothabari and Kaliachak police stations in connection with the incident, with 35 people arrested so far.

The NIA team will first visit these two police stations, interact with investigating officers, and collect all relevant documents related to the cases.

Key Questions Under Investigation

The probe will focus on identifying who was behind the attack, whether there was any negligence, and why the judicial officers were not transferred despite security concerns.

#WATCH | Malda, West Bengal: National Investigation Agency (NIA) team reaches Mothabari Police Station regarding the Malda incident. pic.twitter.com/UTbpSZ1U4N — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2026

The NIA is expected to submit its investigation report to the Supreme Court by April 6.

Alleged Instigator Arrested

Lawyer Mofakkarul Islam has been identified by police as the main instigator in the Mothabari unrest. He was initially arrested by the CID from Bagdogra Airport, with ADG North Bengal later confirming the arrest.

His associate, Ekramul Bagani, was also detained at Bagdogra Airport. Police said both were attempting to flee to Bengaluru as arrests began.

A video of Mofakkarul from the incident has gone viral, showing him delivering a speech atop a car during unrest near the Kaliachak No. 2 BDO office. Police allege the speech was provocative. Ekramul was present with him at the time.

Mofakkarul, a resident of Itahar in North Dinajpur, has three cases registered against him at Kaliachak police station.

Protests Over Voter List Sparked Violence

The unrest began on Wednesday as protests erupted in Mothabari, Sujapur, and other parts of Malda over the exclusion of names from the voter list. The protests later turned into riots.

Seven judges assigned to the Kaliachak-2 block office were confined inside the SIR office until late at night. The judicial officers were working for the SIR on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Distress Audio From Judicial Officer Surfaces

In a viral audio clip from the incident, a judicial officer can be heard saying, “We have been attacked. Bricks are being thrown at us. If anything happens to me, the High Court should look after my children.”