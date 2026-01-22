Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeElection 2025Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out

Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out

Key cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur are designated as the General category. OBC reservations include Ahilyanagar, Akola, and Chandrapur (women), while SC reservations cover Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Latur, and Jalna.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 22 Jan 2026 01:02 PM (IST)

The results of elections to Maharashtra’s 29 municipal corporations were declared earlier. The focus has now shifted to the election of mayors, with the reservation list for mayoral posts officially announced. The reservation details were declared in the presence of Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal.

The announcement clarifies which municipal corporations will have mayors from the General category, Other Backward Classes (OBC), or Scheduled Castes (SC), along with gender specifications where applicable.

Municipal Corporations Under General Category

The following municipal corporations will have mayors from the General category:

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai, Vasai–Virar, Bhiwandi–Nizampur, Mira–Bhayander, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded–Waghala, Amravati, Parbhani, Malegaon, Solapur, Dhule, and Sangli–Miraj–Kupwad.

OBC and Scheduled Caste Reservation Details

Under the OBC reservation category, mayoral posts have been earmarked as follows:
Ahilyanagar (woman), Akola (woman), Chandrapur (woman), Jalgaon (woman), Kolhapur (woman or man), Ichalkaranji (woman or man), Panvel (woman or man), and Ulhasnagar (woman or man).

For the Scheduled Caste category, the mayoral reservations are:
Thane (woman or man), Kalyan–Dombivli (man), Latur (woman), and Jalna (woman).

With the reservation list now finalised, political parties are expected to move swiftly to identify eligible candidates for the mayoral posts in line with the announced categories.

 

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 22 Jan 2026 01:00 PM (IST)
