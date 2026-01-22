Mumbai Set To Get Woman Mayor As Maharashtra Declares Reservations; Full Category-Wise List Out

The results of elections to Maharashtra’s 29 municipal corporations were declared earlier. The focus has now shifted to the election of mayors, with the reservation list for mayoral posts officially announced. The reservation details were declared in the presence of Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal.

The announcement clarifies which municipal corporations will have mayors from the General category, Other Backward Classes (OBC), or Scheduled Castes (SC), along with gender specifications where applicable.

Municipal Corporations Under General Category

The following municipal corporations will have mayors from the General category:

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai, Vasai–Virar, Bhiwandi–Nizampur, Mira–Bhayander, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded–Waghala, Amravati, Parbhani, Malegaon, Solapur, Dhule, and Sangli–Miraj–Kupwad.

OBC and Scheduled Caste Reservation Details

Under the OBC reservation category, mayoral posts have been earmarked as follows:

Ahilyanagar (woman), Akola (woman), Chandrapur (woman), Jalgaon (woman), Kolhapur (woman or man), Ichalkaranji (woman or man), Panvel (woman or man), and Ulhasnagar (woman or man).

For the Scheduled Caste category, the mayoral reservations are:

Thane (woman or man), Kalyan–Dombivli (man), Latur (woman), and Jalna (woman).

With the reservation list now finalised, political parties are expected to move swiftly to identify eligible candidates for the mayoral posts in line with the announced categories.