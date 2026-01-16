‘Win For Marathi Manoos, Mumbaikars And Hindutva’: Mumbai BJP Chief On Mahayuti Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Mumbai, Jan 16 (IANS) Mumbai BJP chief and legislator Ameet Satam on Friday said that the victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti in the BMC elections is a win for the Marathi people, and also a win for Mumbaikars.

"It is a victory of the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is a victory of the revolutionary transformation brought in Mumbai by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis under PM Modi’s leadership,” Satam said.

Speaking to reporters, Satam said that this is a victory of the tireless efforts of the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Mumbaikars have identified the conspiracies being carried out in other international cities and have defeated all forces that were attempting to change the colour of Mumbai. This is a victory of Hindutva. During the Covid-19 period, BJP workers risked their lives to serve Mumbaikars, and 56 workers sacrificed their lives. This victory is dedicated to them,” he noted.

Satam further said: “I express my heartfelt gratitude to BJP National President J.P. Nadda, National Working President Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Organisation General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, and National Co-Organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash for their guidance.”

“In the coming period, we resolve that the BJP-led Mahayuti will continue to work to provide a corruption-free administration to the BMC, drive the development of Mumbai, and ensure that the city’s security remains intact,” he said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the BJP-Shiv Sena combine's performance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections as a massive mandate for development.

CM Fadnavis was speaking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters after participating in the celebrations over its stellar performance in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra in the civic body elections.

The celebration was attended by BJP state president Ravindra Chavan and Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam.

“The public has responded overwhelmingly to the issues on which we fought the municipal elections across the state. Therefore, our future agenda will remain solely focused on development. We dedicate this victory to bringing about a major transformation in the lives of the poor and the middle class through development,” said CM Fadnavis.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)