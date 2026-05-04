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Mananthavady (ST) Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Mananthavady (ST) Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Kerala Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromMananthavady (ST) constituency, win loss tally here.
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Mananthavady (ST) Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from Kerala Election 2026 here. Mananthavady (ST) constituency number 17 of Kerala, was won by O. R. Kelu in 2021 from CPI(M) who secured 72536 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, P. K. Jayalakshmi from INC who secured 63254 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 9282 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Mananthavady (ST) Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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