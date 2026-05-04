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(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Keralam Flip-Flop Alert! UDF Pushes To Lead, Early Trends Predict Change In State
Counting of votes cast in the April 9 Assembly elections in Keralam began at 8 am on Monday, with early trends hinting at a possible change in the state. The opposition UDF has taken the lead in 8 seats, while the LDF is ahead on just two.
The exercise marks the culmination of a closely fought and high-stakes contest involving the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF, and the BJP-led NDA.
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