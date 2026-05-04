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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionKeralam Flip-Flop Alert! UDF Pushes To Lead, Early Trends Predict Change In State

Keralam Flip-Flop Alert! UDF Pushes To Lead, Early Trends Predict Change In State

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 04 May 2026 08:42 AM (IST)

Counting of votes cast in the April 9 Assembly elections in Keralam began at 8 am on Monday, with early trends hinting at a possible change in the state. The opposition UDF has taken the lead in 8 seats, while the LDF is ahead on just two.

The exercise marks the culmination of a closely fought and high-stakes contest involving the ruling LDF, the opposition UDF, and the BJP-led NDA.

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Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 08:42 AM (IST)
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