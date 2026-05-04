No Vijay In Tamil Nadu? Early Trends Remain Quiet For TVK, DMK Leads

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vijay's TVK party shows early subdued trends in debut election.

DMK leads in 38 seats, AIADMK ahead in 13 seats.

Exit polls projected TVK to win 10-12 seats, potential kingmaker.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Early trends remained subdued for actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as counting of votes got underway in Tamil Nadu on Monday. While the Dravidian heavyweights dominated early trends, with DMK leading in 38 of 234 seats and AIADMK ahead in 13, all eyes remained on how TVK would perform in its debut election.

Exit polls had suggested the party could win 10 to 12 seats with a vote share of 17.5%, enough to make it a potential kingmaker in a tightly contested race.

What Do Exit Polls Say About TVK's Role In Tamil Nadu 2026?

According to the Matrize exit poll, TVK is projected to win around 10 to 12 seats in the 234-member assembly. While the seat count may seem modest, the party's estimated vote share of 17.5% has emerged as a significant factor in this election.

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For a debut outing, this level of support suggests TVK has quickly carved out a meaningful space in Tamil Nadu politics.

However, not all exit polls agreed on the scale. Axis My India went much further, suggesting a strong "Vijay effect" in the state and speculating TVK could win around 100 seats, potentially positioning it as a kingmaker in a house where 118 is the majority mark.

How Is Tamil Nadu's Three-Cornered Contest Shaping Up?

Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23. The state, long considered a stronghold of Dravidian politics, is witnessing its most competitive election in decades, with three distinct forces in play.

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The ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, is seeking a second straight win. Most exit polls have predicted they will retain power. Ranged against them is the AIADMK, which is contesting in alliance with the BJP. And then there is TVK, the newest entrant, riding on Vijay's mass appeal.

Tamil Nadu has a well-established tradition of film stars crossing over into politics and rising to the state's top post, and Vijay's entry fits that pattern.

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