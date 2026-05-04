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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeElectionNo Vijay In Tamil Nadu? Early Trends Remain Quiet For TVK, DMK Leads

No Vijay In Tamil Nadu? Early Trends Remain Quiet For TVK, DMK Leads

According to the Matrize exit poll, TVK is projected to win around 10 to 12 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 04 May 2026 08:54 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Vijay's TVK party shows early subdued trends in debut election.
  • DMK leads in 38 seats, AIADMK ahead in 13 seats.
  • Exit polls projected TVK to win 10-12 seats, potential kingmaker.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Early trends remained subdued for actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as counting of votes got underway in Tamil Nadu on Monday. While the Dravidian heavyweights dominated early trends, with DMK leading in 38 of 234 seats and AIADMK ahead in 13, all eyes remained on how TVK would perform in its debut election. 

Exit polls had suggested the party could win 10 to 12 seats with a vote share of 17.5%, enough to make it a potential kingmaker in a tightly contested race.

What Do Exit Polls Say About TVK's Role In Tamil Nadu 2026?

According to the Matrize exit poll, TVK is projected to win around 10 to 12 seats in the 234-member assembly. While the seat count may seem modest, the party's estimated vote share of 17.5% has emerged as a significant factor in this election.

ALSO READ: Assembly Election Results: Counting Begins As Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu & Puducherry Await Final Verdict

For a debut outing, this level of support suggests TVK has quickly carved out a meaningful space in Tamil Nadu politics.

However, not all exit polls agreed on the scale. Axis My India went much further, suggesting a strong "Vijay effect" in the state and speculating TVK could win around 100 seats, potentially positioning it as a kingmaker in a house where 118 is the majority mark.

How Is Tamil Nadu's Three-Cornered Contest Shaping Up?

Tamil Nadu voted in a single phase on April 23. The state, long considered a stronghold of Dravidian politics, is witnessing its most competitive election in decades, with three distinct forces in play.

ALSO READ: 'Deliberate Load-Shedding, Power Cuts, CCTV Shutdown': Mamata's Big Allegations Before Counting; Blames BJP

The ruling DMK, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, is seeking a second straight win. Most exit polls have predicted they will retain power. Ranged against them is the AIADMK, which is contesting in alliance with the BJP. And then there is TVK, the newest entrant, riding on Vijay's mass appeal.

Tamil Nadu has a well-established tradition of film stars crossing over into politics and rising to the state's top post, and Vijay's entry fits that pattern.

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the early trends for Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)?

Early trends for TVK in the Tamil Nadu elections remained subdued. The Dravidian parties, DMK and AIADMK, were leading in most seats during the initial counting.

What did exit polls suggest about TVK's performance in the Tamil Nadu elections?

Exit polls suggested TVK could win between 10 to 12 seats with a significant vote share of 17.5%. Some polls even speculated a 'Vijay effect' potentially leading to around 100 seats.

What is the expected role of TVK in the Tamil Nadu assembly, based on exit poll projections?

With a projected vote share and seat count, TVK is seen as a potential kingmaker, especially if the election is tightly contested. This is a notable performance for a debut party.

Who are the main contenders in the Tamil Nadu election?

The main contenders are the ruling DMK, seeking a second term, the AIADMK in alliance with the BJP, and the new entrant TVK, led by actor Vijay.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 08:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Tamil Nadu Results Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections TVK Elections 2026 Election Corner Tamil Nadu Election Result Date 2026 Election Results Time
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