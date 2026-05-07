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HomeElectionWho Will Be Kerala’s Next CM? Congress Faces Tough Choice Among 3 Contenders After UDF’s Comeback

Who Will Be Kerala’s Next CM? Congress Faces Tough Choice Among 3 Contenders After UDF’s Comeback

Kerala Next CM: As the UDF heads for power in Kerala after a decade, the Congress high command faces a crucial choice over the next chief minister.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 May 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kerala UDF wins, attention shifts to next Chief Minister selection.
  • Congress faces leadership choice amid internal factions, no official candidate.
  • Satheesan strong contender, backed by grassroots; Venugopal has MLA support.
  • High command will make final decision after consultations.

Kerala Next CM: With the United Democratic Front set to return to power in Kerala after a decade in opposition, political attention has now shifted from election results to the crucial question of leadership who will become the state’s next chief minister.

Unlike the ruling Left Democratic Front, which entered the polls with Pinarayi Vijayan as its undisputed face, the Congress refrained from officially naming a chief ministerial candidate during the campaign. The absence of a clear projection was influenced in part by the death of former chief minister Oommen Chandy in 2023, whose popularity had long anchored the party’s leadership structure in the state.

Despite long-standing factional divides within the Congress, the party managed to maintain relative unity during the election campaign. However, balancing internal camps is expected to become a major challenge as the leadership decision moves to the forefront.

Congress High Command To Take Final Call

Following the party’s established practice, the newly elected MLAs are expected to adopt a resolution authorising the Congress high command to select the next chief minister.

Senior Congress leader AK Antony is likely to play an influential role in helping build consensus among various factions within the party.

Sources indicate that party observers may brief the leadership in Delhi on Friday, while a meeting of the Congress legislative party is scheduled for Thursday. The final decision is expected only after these rounds of consultations are completed.

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Satheesan Emerges As Grassroots Favourite

The contest for the top post is currently centred around three prominent Congress leaders, V. D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and K. C. Venugopal. Satheesan, who served as Leader of the Opposition, emerged as the most visible face of the Congress campaign and is believed to enjoy strong backing among grassroots workers and supporters.

Soon after Rahul Gandhi congratulated the UDF on social media, supporters flooded the comments section demanding that Satheesan be chosen as the “next Chief Minister,” reflecting the momentum building around his candidature.

Venugopal And Chennithala Remain Strong Contenders

At the same time, Venugopal is believed to have secured the backing of the largest bloc of MLAs, including support from Sunny Joseph, giving him significant organisational strength within the party.

The Indian Union Muslim League, a crucial UDF ally, has publicly expressed support for Satheesan, adding another layer to the internal calculations.

Meanwhile, Chennithala has projected himself as the experienced senior leader in the race, drawing attention to his earlier tenure as Kerala’s Home Minister and his long administrative experience.

Among the three frontrunners, Venugopal stands out as the only leader who did not contest the Assembly election, a factor that could influence the final deliberations of the high command.

As discussions intensify in both Thiruvananthapuram and Delhi, the Congress leadership now faces the delicate task of choosing a leader capable of balancing factional interests while steering the UDF government through its return to power after ten years.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the main contenders for the Chief Minister post in Kerala?

The main contenders are V. D. Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala, and K. C. Venugopal. Each brings different strengths and support bases to the race.

How will the next Chief Minister of Kerala be decided?

The Congress High Command will make the final decision. Newly elected MLAs will pass a resolution authorizing them to select the chief minister.

What challenges does the Congress face in selecting a leader?

Balancing internal factional divides within the party is expected to be a major challenge. The party needs to choose a leader who can unite these different groups.

Why was there no official CM candidate during the Kerala election campaign?

The Congress did not officially name a chief ministerial candidate, partly due to the death of former CM Oommen Chandy, whose popularity anchored the party's leadership.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 11:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
VD Satheesan Ramesh Chennithala KC Venugopal Kerala Congress Kerala CM Race
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