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HomeElectionTamil Nadu Govt Formation: AIADMK Moves Section Of MLAs To Puducherry Resort Amid Numbers Game

Tamil Nadu Govt Formation: AIADMK Moves Section Of MLAs To Puducherry Resort Amid Numbers Game

AIADMK Resort Politics: AIADMK shifts MLAs to Puducherry amid intense government formation talks as Vijay’s TVK struggles to secure majority support.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 May 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AIADMK moved legislators to Puducherry amid coalition talks.
  • This move aims to prevent poaching by rival parties.
  • TVK leads with 108 seats, falling short of majority.
  • Smaller parties' support is crucial for government formation.

AIADMK Resort Politics: With the race to form the next government in Tamil Nadu still hanging in the balance, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam has shifted a section of its newly elected legislators to Puducherry, triggering fresh speculation over possible political manoeuvring behind the scenes. Party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan confirmed to PTI that the MLAs had been accommodated in Puducherry, though he declined to reveal how many legislators were moved or the reasons for the decision.

Sources indicated that senior AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP CV Shanmugam, considered a close associate of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, arranged more than 20 rooms at a luxury resort in Puducherry for the legislators.

Resort Politics Returns To Tamil Nadu

The relocation is being widely interpreted as a precautionary move aimed at keeping the MLAs united amid fears of poaching attempts by rival political camps during ongoing coalition negotiations.

The development comes at a time when political uncertainty has intensified after the Assembly election results delivered a fractured mandate. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by C Joseph Vijay, emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats but remains short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.

Initially, the AIADMK was believed to be open to extending unconditional support to TVK. However, party insiders claimed the offer was reconsidered after the Vijay camp allegedly failed to maintain communication with AIADMK leadership. The party has since distanced itself from any possibility of supporting the DMK as well.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s First Statement After Landslide Win: ‘People First, Politics Later'

Vijay Yet To Reach Majority Mark

The current numbers in the Assembly place TVK at 108 seats, while the Congress has already announced support with its five MLAs, taking the alliance tally to 113. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam holds 59 seats, AIADMK 47, and Pattali Makkal Katchi four seats.

Other smaller parties include the Indian Union Muslim League, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi with two seats each. The Bharatiya Janata Party, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam and Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam secured one seat each.

On Wednesday, Vijay met Rajendra Arlekar to stake claim to form the government. However, he was reportedly asked to return with letters of support from at least 118 MLAs before being invited to form the ministry.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Governor Not Satisfied With TVK’s Numbers: What Are Vijay’s Options?

Smaller Parties Hold The Key

According to sources, Vijay currently has the backing of around 112 legislators, including Congress members, leaving him just short of the majority figure.

At the same time, TVK has also reportedly moved its own MLAs to resorts in Mamallapuram, reviving the familiar spectacle of “resort politics” in the state.

Several prominent AIADMK figures, including former ministers Balakrishna Reddy, C Vijayabaskar and Thalavai N Sundaram, are believed to be among those currently staying in Puducherry.

With parties such as the VCK and Left allies yet to formally declare their stand, the political situation remains highly fluid, keeping suspense alive over who will eventually secure the numbers required to govern Tamil Nadu.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the AIADMK move some of its legislators to Puducherry?

The AIADMK moved some of its legislators to Puducherry as a precautionary measure. This is to prevent poaching attempts by rival political camps during the ongoing coalition negotiations for forming the government.

Which party emerged as the single largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections?

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by C Joseph Vijay, emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats. However, they are short of the majority mark needed to form the government.

Who arranged the accommodation for the AIADMK legislators in Puducherry?

Senior AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP C. V. Shanmugam, a close associate of party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, reportedly arranged the accommodation.

What is the majority mark required to form the government in Tamil Nadu?

The majority mark required to form the government in the 234-member Assembly is 118 seats. TVK currently has the support of around 112 legislators.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 May 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026
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