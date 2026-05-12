Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sonia Gandhi's residence hosts crucial Kerala CM candidate selection meeting.

Congress faces pressure to end Kerala's leadership uncertainty delay.

Key leaders consult to balance support for final CM choice.

Consensus sought for unity amid legislative, organizational factors.

A high-stakes meeting is underway at 10 Janpath, the residence of senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, as the party moves closer to selecting its Legislature Party leader in Kerala, a decision that will determine the state’s next Chief Minister. The meeting assumes enormous political significance as the Congress attempts to end more than a week of uncertainty following the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) victory in the Kerala Assembly elections.

Senior Congress leaders have begun arriving at Sonia Gandhi’s residence ahead of the crucial deliberations, while Rahul Gandhi is simultaneously holding separate consultations with former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) presidents to gather feedback before the final decision is made.

Congress Leadership Under Pressure To End Delay

The Congress has faced mounting pressure over the delay in naming Kerala’s Chief Minister, especially as other states that went to polls alongside Kerala have already completed government formation.

West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have all sworn in their chief ministers, while Kerala remains the lone state awaiting clarity on leadership. The pressure intensified further after Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as Assam Chief Minister on Monday, drawing attention to the Congress party’s prolonged internal consultations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also targeted the Congress over the issue on Sunday, accusing the party leadership of indecisiveness and alleging that senior leaders were being sidelined despite the alliance’s electoral victory.

The delay has additionally sparked unease among allies within the UDF camp, particularly the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which has openly expressed concern over the uncertainty.

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Key Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Final Decision

Several influential Congress leaders and former KPCC chiefs have reached New Delhi to participate in discussions with the central leadership.

Among those present are P. C. Vishnunadh, M. M. Hassan, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan and A. P. Anil Kumar, all of whom arrived at 10 Janpath ahead of the meeting.

Former KPCC presidents and senior leaders including Mullappally Ramachandran, K. Sudhakaran, V. M. Sudheeran, K. Muraleedharan and Shafi Parambil are also in Delhi and are expected to share their assessments with the party leadership.

Their consultations are seen as important because the Congress high command is attempting to strike a balance between organisational support, legislative backing and grassroots acceptability before announcing its final choice.

Satheesan, Venugopal & Chennithala in the Race

Three names continue to dominate discussions within the Congress camp — V. D. Satheesan, K. C. Venugopal and veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Satheesan, who served as Leader of Opposition in Kerala, is viewed as a popular face among party workers and younger legislators. Venugopal, currently serving as Congress general secretary, is believed to enjoy strong support within the party’s central leadership. Chennithala, meanwhile, remains a significant contender because of his long administrative and political experience.

The Congress had earlier deputed observers to hold consultations with newly elected MLAs, and their feedback is also expected to shape the final decision.

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What To Expect From Today’s Meeting

Today’s deliberations are expected to focus on building consensus around a single candidate capable of maintaining unity within both the Congress and the broader UDF alliance.

The high command is likely to weigh legislative support, organisational strength, caste and regional equations, and alliance management before making its announcement.