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HomeElectionIndependent Candidate Apeksha Soni Wins Muslim-Dominated Godhra Ward 7, Breaking Voting Patterns

Independent Candidate Apeksha Soni Wins Muslim-Dominated Godhra Ward 7, Breaking Voting Patterns

Independent candidate Apeksha Soni wins Godhra Ward 7, a Muslim-majority seat, as voters back local issues over identity in Gujarat civic polls

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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  • Her win highlights local issues over identity-based voting patterns.

An Independent candidate, Apeksha Soni, has secured a notable victory in Ward No. 7 of Godhra in the Gujarat Local Body Elections 2026, drawing attention for cutting across entrenched voting patterns. The polls, held on April 26 with results declared on April 28, were conducted across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities and 34 district panchayats. Soni’s win is being viewed as significant given the demographic composition of the ward.

Cross-Community Mandate

Ward No. 7 in Godhra is widely regarded as a Muslim-majority electorate, with estimates suggesting that between 95 and 98 per cent of voters belong to the community. In this context, Soni, a Hindu Independent candidate, emerging victorious has been interpreted by observers as a break from conventional identity-based voting patterns.

Her win suggests that local electoral dynamics, particularly at the civic level, may not always align with broader communal narratives. Instead, voters appear to have prioritised candidate-specific factors over religious identity in this instance.

Also Read: BJP Sweeps Gujarat Local Body Polls, Wins All 15 Municipal Corporations

Grassroots Pitch Pays Off

Soni has attributed her victory to a campaign centred on local, everyday concerns rather than polarising themes. According to her, issues such as civic amenities, infrastructure and direct voter engagement formed the core of her outreach.

Analysts note that local body elections often hinge on hyper-local issues, where accessibility and perceived effectiveness of a candidate can outweigh party affiliation or identity markers. The scale and structure of the Gujarat civic polls-panning multiple tiers of urban and rural governance-further amplify the importance of grassroots mobilisation.

Soni’s victory in Godhra is likely to be seen as an example of how localised campaigning can reshape expected outcomes, even in constituencies with sharply defined demographic profiles.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections: How The Campaign Unfolded Across A High-Stakes Contest

Before You Go

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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Gujarat Local Body Polls Godhra Ward No 7 Apeksha Soni Gujarat
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