The BJP's second candidate list has led to protests in several districts, similar to the unrest following the first list.
From Malda To Jalpaiguri: BJP’s 2nd Candidate List Sparks Protests Across Bengal, Offices Vandalised
Protests erupted again in Bengal after BJP's second candidate list for West Bengal's 2026 election is released, mirroring earlier unrest.
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s second list of candidates for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 has triggered protests across several districts, echoing the unrest that followed the release of the first list.
In Vaishnavnagar in Malda, a section of BJP workers staged protests against the nomination of Raju Karmakar. Protesters alleged that Karmakar is neither a resident of the constituency nor actively associated with the party. Demonstrators resorted to burning tyres and raised slogans demanding a change in the candidate.
A similar situation unfolded in the Mal Assembly constituency in Jalpaiguri district, where anger erupted after Shukra Munda was announced as the party’s nominee. Reports indicate that party workers vandalised the BJP office in Mal town. A group of agitated workers allegedly broke open the gate of the party office at Gurujong Jhoro More, tore posters, and damaged property.
Discontent has been reported from multiple constituencies, including Mal and Madarihat, with party workers questioning the selection of “outsider” candidates despite the presence of local contenders. The protests and incidents of vandalism have spread across regions, including Murshidabad and Malda.
Notably, internal dissent within the BJP had also surfaced after the first list was announced, with protests reported in areas such as Chhatna in Bankura and Alipurduar. In some places, workers demonstrated outside party offices, even covering their heads with black cloth as a mark of protest. Signs of factionalism have also been visible in Karandighi.
Meanwhile, the All India Trinamool Congress has also faced resistance following the release of its candidate list on March 17. Protests were reported in Amdanga, Minakha, and Khandaghosh.
In Amdanga, three-time TMC MLA Rafiqur Rahman has expressed dissent after being denied a ticket, with his supporters blocking the Amdanga-Kakinara road. The party has fielded Kasem Siddiqui from the seat.
Separately, Asit Majumdar, who was not renominated from Chinsurah, publicly acknowledged the party’s decision while expressing gratitude.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What has been the reaction to the BJP's second list of candidates for the West Bengal Assembly Elections?
What were the specific protests in Vaishnavnagar and Mal constituencies?
In Vaishnavnagar, workers protested Raju Karmakar's nomination, citing his lack of residency and party association. In Mal, Shukra Munda's nomination led to vandalism of the BJP office.
What is the main reason for the BJP worker discontent?
Party workers are questioning the selection of 'outsider' candidates when local contenders are available, leading to protests and vandalism.
Have similar protests occurred after the first BJP candidate list?
Yes, internal dissent and protests were also reported after the announcement of the first list in areas like Bankura and Alipurduar.