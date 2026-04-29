Exit Polls In India: From 2004 To 2024, Big Predictions Often Miss The Final Verdict

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Exit polls in India often shape narratives but have a history of divergence from final results.

Past elections show exit polls correctly identifying winners but misjudging victory scales.

Recent 2024 Lok Sabha polls saw exit polls overestimate NDA's seats significantly.

Exit polls in India have often shaped election-day narratives, offering early indications of voter mood. Yet, their track record shows that projections frequently diverge from actual outcomes. As the 2026 Assembly exit polls dominate headlines, past elections underline a clear pattern-forecasts may capture broad trends but often miss decisive swings or exaggerate margins. From landslides that were underestimated to governments that were incorrectly predicted to return, the gap between exit polls and final results has at times been stark, making caution essential while interpreting these early estimates.

High-Profile Misses

One of the most notable examples came in the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021, where several exit polls predicted a close contest between the TMC and BJP. The final result, however, saw the TMC secure over 200 seats, far exceeding expectations.

Another major miss dates back to the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, when exit polls widely predicted that Atal Bihari Vajpayee would return to power riding on the ‘India Shining’ campaign. Instead, the Congress-led UPA formed the government.

In the Delhi Assembly elections 2015, exit polls correctly forecast an AAP win but underestimated its scale, with the party sweeping 67 out of 70 seats.

Also Read: No 'Khela' In Bengal This Time, Modi's 'Kamal' To Bloom With Landslide Win: Exit Poll

When 2024 Defied The Numbers

After a marathon Lok Sabha elections 2024, spread over six weeks, as many as twelve exit polls predicted a sweeping victory for the BJP-led NDA, with projections ranging from well over 350 seats to even touching 400 in some cases.

However, the final outcome told a different story. The NDA secured around 293 seats, significantly lower than most projections, while the INDIA alliance won about 234 seats. The discrepancy highlighted how exit polls can overestimate momentum and fail to fully capture voter behaviour across phases.

Direction Right, Scale Wrong

In several elections, exit polls have identified the winning side but misjudged the magnitude. During the Lok Sabha elections 2019, most projections correctly predicted an NDA return but underestimated the scale of its victory.

Similarly, in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017, exit polls anticipated a BJP win but failed to foresee the party crossing 300 seats.

Also Read: Mamata Faces Big Blow In Bengal; NDA Dominates Assam, DMK & Congress Lead South

Why Accuracy Remains Elusive

The recurring gap stems from sampling limitations, non-disclosure by voters and regional complexities. India’s first-past-the-post system also amplifies small vote-share changes into large seat swings.

Exit polls may set expectations-but history shows the final verdict often rewrites them.