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HomeElectionExit Polls Today: Who’s Winning In Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu And Puducherry?

Exit Polls Today: Who’s Winning In Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu And Puducherry?

Exit poll results will begin to emerge after 6:30 pm, offering an early indication of which party may form the government in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Apr 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Second and final phase of West Bengal elections underway.
  • Exit polls to release after 6:30 pm today.
  • Polling concludes across four states and one UT.
  • Official vote counting and results on May 4.

Voting for the second and final phase of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections is underway on Wednesday. Once polling concludes, exit poll results will begin to emerge after 6:30 pm, offering an early indication of which party may form the government in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

With the end of this phase, the electoral process across four states and one Union Territory will be complete, and the fate of all candidates will be sealed in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). In West Bengal, the final phase is considered crucial as it marks the conclusion of the entire election. Voting is being held across 142 seats in this phase, with intense political activity reported across districts. A fierce contest is underway between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with both sides making last-minute appeals to voters.

Also Read: Exit Polls Explained: From Doordarshan’s 1996 Debut To Accuracy Debate -- How Reliable Are They?

Across the country, attention is now firmly on exit polls. As per Election Commission guidelines, these projections cannot be released before 6:30 pm on April 29. Earlier, the first phase in West Bengal recorded a high voter turnout of 93.2%. Tamil Nadu saw 85.1% voting, while Assam recorded 85.5% turnout across all 126 seats. Kerala witnessed turnout between 75% and 78% across 140 seats, and Puducherry reported a record 89.87% voting.

The official counting of votes will take place on May 4, when the final results will be declared.

What Are Exit Polls?

Exit polls are post-voting surveys conducted as voters leave polling booths. They are asked about their voting choices to gauge public sentiment. Survey agencies and media organisations collect and analyse this data to estimate how parties may perform, providing a preview of possible election outcomes before official results are announced.

Also Read: What Are Exit Polls And How Are They Different From Opinion Polls?

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When can exit poll results be released for the West Bengal elections?

Exit poll results cannot be released before 6:30 pm on April 29, according to Election Commission guidelines.

When will the official results of the West Bengal Assembly elections be declared?

The official counting of votes and the declaration of final results will take place on May 4.

What are exit polls?

Exit polls are post-voting surveys conducted as voters leave polling booths, asking about their choices to gauge public sentiment and estimate party performance.

Which states and union territories are involved in this election phase?

This phase includes voting in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 29 Apr 2026 04:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengal Exit Poll Exit Poll ABP News Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Exit Poll WB Exit Poll BJP Congress ABP Exit Poll West Bengal Election 2026 .TMC Bengal Election Exit Poll West Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Bengal Exit Poll 2026 Exit Poll 2026 Exit Poll 2026 Live
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