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HomeElectionClash Breaks Out Between BJP, TMC In Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur Over Flag Hoisting

Clash Breaks Out Between BJP, TMC In Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur Over Flag Hoisting

In Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal, BJP and TMC workers clashed over flag hoisting, resulting in injuries. The BJP accused TMC of attacking their workers, jeopardising peaceful elections.

By : ANI | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
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Uttar Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], March 30 (ANI): A clash broke out on Sunday between workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over flag hoisting in Chopra area of Uttar Dinajpur district, leaving several people injured.
 
BJP's Uttar Dinajpur District Vice President Surajit Sen claimed that party workers were attacked by members of the Trinamool Congress while attempting to hoist a flag in Chopra, warning that peaceful elections would not be possible in the area.
 
Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Sen said, "Elections haven't even started yet, and BJP workers are being attacked... Peaceful elections won't happen here. Our people went there to put up the flag, but TMC goons didn't let us put up the flag and beat our workers."
 
The polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will be held in two phases. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.
 
A day earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack against the BJP in the run-up to the 2026 state elections, accusing the opposition party of inciting riots.
 
Addressing a public gathering in Purulia, CM Mamata claimed that the public will be unable to consume non-vegetarian food if the BJP is voted to power.
 
She reiterated her accusations against the BJP, alleging attacks against Bengal-speaking people in other states.
 
CM Mamata said, "Fish is not eaten in BJP-ruled states. If the BJP comes, you won't be able to eat meat or eggs. BJP is one-sided; they don't believe in any religion. These people incite riots. They come to power by inciting riots, and they come to power by killing people. Most attacks on tribal people, attacks on women, happen in BJP-ruled states. Our Bengali-speaking people are attacked in other states. We don't oppress anyone."
 
TMC has, on several occasions, slammed the BJP over attacks against Bengali migrant workers in other states. The party has taken it up a poll plank in the run-up to the 2026 West Bengal elections. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
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West Bengal Election WEst Bengal Elections 2026 West Bengal Elections
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