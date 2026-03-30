Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Maharashtra Results 2026Upcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElectionWest Bengal 4th Supplementary Voter List Out, 81 Lakh Names Dropped So Far

West Bengal 4th Supplementary Voter List Out, 81 Lakh Names Dropped So Far

At the time of publishing the final list, EC had said around 6.3 million names were deleted. Subsequently, another 1.8 million names were struck off from a pool of 4 million under review.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 09:31 AM (IST)

West Bengal Voter list 2026: The fourth supplementary list (SIR Supplementary List) has been released ahead of elections in West Bengal. The list was published a day after the third supplementary list was made public.

With the release of the fourth supplementary list, around two lakh voters remain under adjudication. Election Commission sources claim nearly 8.1 million names have been excluded so far. Overall, about 44–45% of names from the under-consideration category have been removed.

At the time of publishing the final list, the Election Commission had said around 6.3 million names were deleted. Subsequently, another 1.8 million names were struck off from a pool of 4 million under review, taking the total deletions to approximately 8.1 million.

Application Filing Process Begins

The Commission has stated that those whose names have been removed can approach a tribunal. The process for filing applications online has already begun, although it remains unclear when the tribunal will start functioning.

Alongside the list release, the Commission also carried out a major reshuffle of police personnel. A total of 142 officers, including OCs, ICs, and sub-inspectors, have been transferred. In Kolkata alone, officers from 31 police stations, including Kalighat and Bhabanipur, have been moved. Changes have also been made in the detective department, with 11 officials shifted from the DIB.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has announced its candidates, fielding nominees in 284 constituencies as planned. Former state Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury will contest from Baharampur, Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur, and Rohan Mitra -- son of late Congress leader Somen Mitra -- from Ballygunge. Mausam Benazir Noor, who recently joined Congress from Trinamool, will contest from Malatipur, while Nepal Mahato has been fielded from Baghmundi.

Related Video

Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 30 Mar 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
West Bengal Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Bengal SIR Fourth List 4th Supplementary Voter List
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election
West Bengal 4th Supplementary Voter List Out, 81 Lakh Names Dropped So Far
West Bengal 4th Supplementary Voter List Out, 81 Lakh Names Dropped So Far
Election
Over 170 Police Station Heads Transferred In Bengal Ahead Of Elections
Over 170 Police Station Heads Transferred In Bengal Ahead Of Elections
Election
‘Won’t Be Able To Eat Fish’: Mamata Targets BJP At Purulia Rally Ahead Of Polls
‘Won’t Be Able To Eat Fish’: Mamata Targets BJP At Purulia Rally Ahead Of Polls
Election
TVK Announces Candidates For Tamil Nadu Elections, Vijay To Contest From 2 Seats
TVK Announces Candidates For Tamil Nadu Elections, Vijay To Contest From 2 Seats
Advertisement

Videos

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War
Tactical Shift: Trump Faces Tough Choices as War Pressure Mounts, US Signals Ground Offensive
War Alert: Israel Strikes Tehran as US Deploys USS Tripoli, War Enters Critical Phase
Breaking News: Middle East War Escalates Around Nuclear Targets, Global Concerns Rise
Alliance Strain: US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | America's Fickle Friendship: Why Strategic Autonomy Is India's Only Shield
Opinion
Embed widget