West Bengal 4th Supplementary Voter List Out, 81 Lakh Names Dropped So Far

West Bengal Voter list 2026: The fourth supplementary list (SIR Supplementary List) has been released ahead of elections in West Bengal. The list was published a day after the third supplementary list was made public.

With the release of the fourth supplementary list, around two lakh voters remain under adjudication. Election Commission sources claim nearly 8.1 million names have been excluded so far. Overall, about 44–45% of names from the under-consideration category have been removed.

At the time of publishing the final list, the Election Commission had said around 6.3 million names were deleted. Subsequently, another 1.8 million names were struck off from a pool of 4 million under review, taking the total deletions to approximately 8.1 million.

Application Filing Process Begins

The Commission has stated that those whose names have been removed can approach a tribunal. The process for filing applications online has already begun, although it remains unclear when the tribunal will start functioning.

Alongside the list release, the Commission also carried out a major reshuffle of police personnel. A total of 142 officers, including OCs, ICs, and sub-inspectors, have been transferred. In Kolkata alone, officers from 31 police stations, including Kalighat and Bhabanipur, have been moved. Changes have also been made in the detective department, with 11 officials shifted from the DIB.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has announced its candidates, fielding nominees in 284 constituencies as planned. Former state Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury will contest from Baharampur, Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur, and Rohan Mitra -- son of late Congress leader Somen Mitra -- from Ballygunge. Mausam Benazir Noor, who recently joined Congress from Trinamool, will contest from Malatipur, while Nepal Mahato has been fielded from Baghmundi.