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HomeElection‘Won’t Be Able To Eat Fish’: Mamata Targets BJP At Purulia Rally Ahead Of Polls

‘Won’t Be Able To Eat Fish’: Mamata Targets BJP At Purulia Rally Ahead Of Polls

BJP is one-sided, they don't believe in any religion,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said at a rally in Purulia.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
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West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that people would be stopped from consuming fish and other meat items if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the state.

“Fish is not eaten in BJP-ruled states. If the BJP comes, you won't be able to eat meat or eggs. BJP is one-sided, they don't believe in any religion,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said at a rally in Purulia.

Accuses BJP Of Inciting Violence

Sharpening her attack, Banerjee alleged that the BJP comes to power by “inciting riots”.

“These people incite riots. They come to power by inciting riots, they come to power by killing people... The most attacks on tribals, attacks on women happen in BJP-ruled states... Our Bengali-speaking people are attacked in other states. We don't oppress anyone,” she said.

Poll Schedule Announced

Voting in West Bengal will be conducted in two phases, with the first phase scheduled for April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that it follows a “one-sided” approach towards religion.

“You follow your own religious practices, but BJP is one-sided. They do not believe in those. Sri Krishna had said that dharma means humanity, work is dharma, another name for dharma is action, doing good deeds... and they incite riots. What do they do? They incite riots. They have come to power by inciting riots, they have come to power by killing people,” she said.

Allegations Of Violence In BJP-Ruled States

Banerjee also alleged that incidents of violence were higher in states governed by the BJP.

“Don’t you remember the horrific riots... where do the most attacks on tribals happen? Remember, in BJP-ruled states. Where do the most atrocities on women happen? In BJP-ruled states. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh,” she said.

She further claimed that people from West Bengal face harassment when they travel outside the state.

“When our boys and girls go outside for work, if they speak, they are beaten, they are harassed. We do not do this to anyone,” she said.

TMC’s Position

Highlighting her party’s stance, Banerjee said, “We believe Trinamool Congress means peace, Trinamool Congress means humanity, TMC means respecting everyone, TMC means walking together with people.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does Mamata Banerjee allege about the BJP's impact on food consumption in West Bengal?

Mamata Banerjee claims that if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal, people will be prevented from eating fish, meat, and eggs.

According to Mamata Banerjee, how does the BJP gain power?

She alleges that the BJP comes to power by inciting riots and killing people.

What kind of violence does Mamata Banerjee claim occurs in BJP-ruled states?

She claims that the most attacks on tribals and women happen in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

What is the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) stated position?

The TMC believes in peace, humanity, respecting everyone, and working together with people.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Mar 2026 05:22 PM (IST)
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Mamata Banerjee BJP West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Won’t Be Able To Eat Fish Purulia Rally
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