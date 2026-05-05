Who Are The 2 Muslim Leaders Who Defied BJP Wave In Bengal, Gave Congress A Lifeline?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP secured 207 seats in West Bengal's 2026 assembly elections.

TMC reduced to 80 seats after 15 years in power.

Congress won two seats, opening its account after zero.

Senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury lost Baharampur seat.

Assembly Results 2026: The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have delivered a major political shift, with the Bharatiya Janata Party sweeping the state by winning 207 seats. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, was reduced to just 80 seats after being in power for 15 years.

Amid this dramatic outcome, the Congress managed to open its account with two seat wins, marking a notable improvement from the previous election when it failed to secure a single seat.

Also Read: TMC Alleges Post-Poll Violence After Party Offices Vandalised Across Bengal; BJP Denies Involvement

Who Are Congress Winners In Bengal?

From the Farakka constituency, Congress candidate Motab Shaikh emerged victorious, defeating BJP’s Sunil Choudhary by over 8,000 votes. Choudhary secured 54,857 votes, while TMC’s Amirul Islam finished third with 47,256 votes.

The second win came from the Raninagar seat, where Congress candidate Jufikar Ali defeated TMC’s Abdul Soumik Hossain by a margin of 2,701 votes. Ali polled 79,423 votes, while Hossain received 76,722. CPI(M)’s Jamal Hossain finished third with 48,587 votes.

Also Read: How Did Congress Perform Across Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu And Other States?

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Loses In Baharampur

However, it was not all positive for the party. Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury suffered a defeat from the Baharampur constituency, despite being a prominent face in the state. He secured 73,540 votes but lost to BJP candidate Subrata.

The results also highlighted a shift in voter behaviour in Muslim-majority areas, where the Congress performed better than before. In several constituencies, it managed to cut into TMC’s vote share, impacting its candidates’ prospects.

Among other parties, CPI(M) managed to win one seat, while Humayun Kabir’s Aam Janata Unnayan Party secured two seats -- both won by Kabir himself.

Despite the BJP’s overwhelming victory, these two wins have provided Congress a small but significant foothold in the state.