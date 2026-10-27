India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesBihar MLC Polls: Counting Begins For Eight Seats Amid Tight Security

Bihar MLC Polls: Counting Begins For Eight Seats Amid Tight Security

The Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi graduates constituencies had a total of 4.92 lakh eligible electors, while the Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran teachers seats had 40,253.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 08:44 AM (IST)

Patna: Counting of votes for biennial elections to eight Bihar Legislative Council seats began at 8 am on Tuesday amid tight security, an official said.

The counting will decide the electoral fate of 90 candidates in four graduates seats and 60 in four teachers constituencies, he said.

Polling, held on October 23, recorded a turnout of 82.85 per cent in teachers constituencies and 53.42 per cent in graduates seats.

The Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi graduates constituencies had a total of 4.92 lakh eligible electors, while the Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran teachers seats had 40,253.

The counting is taking place at the Bihar School Examination Board’s regional office in Purnea for the Kosi graduates seat, SVN Rajkiya Kanya Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya for the Saran teachers constituency and the MIT administrative block in Muzaffarpur for both Tirhut seats, said a senior official of the chief electoral officer’s office.

In Patna, the counting started at Bankipur Government Girls' Senior Secondary School, while votes are being counted for two Darbhanga constituencies at Khel Bhawan-cum-Vyayamshala Bhawan, he said.

The terms of the eight sitting MLCs will expire on November 16.

The ruling BJP has fielded candidates for four seats, while its ally JD(U) is contesting the remaining four. The Jan Suraaj Party, led by Prashant Kishor, is contesting all eight seats. PTI PKD BDC

Published at : 27 Oct 2026 08:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar MLC Polls Bihar MLC Polls Counting
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
17 Inmates Escape From Tamil Nadu Jail After Attacking Staff, 1 Arrested
17 Inmates Escape From Tamil Nadu Jail After Attacking Staff, 1 Arrested
Cities
Guwahati Hotel Shooting: 5 Dead, Several Injured; Police Launch Hunt For Suspects
Guwahati Hotel Shooting: 5 Dead, Several Injured; Police Launch Hunt For Suspects
Cities
Jamia Gives Final Eviction Warning To Protesting Students At Gulistan-e-Ghalib Building, Ghalib Lawn
Jamia Issues Final Notice To Protesting Students To Vacate North Campus Buildings
Cities
Pinarayi Vijayan Gets Relief From Kerala HC, FIRs Stayed In Rs 3.28 Crore CMRL Case
Pinarayi Vijayan Gets Relief From Kerala HC, FIRs Stayed In Rs 3.28 Crore CMRL Case
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Viral Video: Girl Praises UP Security in Varanasi, PM Says, “Thank Yogi Ji”
Delhi North Block Fire: Blaze Breaks Out on Rooftop AC Boiler, Fire Brought Under Control
Kanpur News: CM Yogi Adityanath Offers Prayers at Maharishi Valmiki Ashram on Valmiki Jayanti
Sultanpur Court News: Rahul Gandhi Acquitted in 2018 Defamation Case, Congress Celebrates Verdict
Cyclone Arnab Alert: Heavy Rain and 80 Kmph Winds Threaten Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Coast
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget