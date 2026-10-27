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English NewsElectionUP Elections 2027: Swami Prasad Maurya-Congress Alliance Nearly Final, 10 Seats Agreed

UP Elections 2027: Swami Prasad Maurya-Congress Alliance Nearly Final, 10 Seats Agreed

Sources said the two parties have reached an understanding on 10 Assembly seats. Apni Janata Party candidates are expected to contest the elections on the Congress symbol.

Written By : Nitish Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 27 Oct 2026 10:33 AM (IST)

An alliance between former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya's Apni Janata Party and the Congress is nearly final ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, according to sources. Maurya is likely to announce the tie-up at a press conference in Lucknow on Monday.

Sources said the two parties have reached an understanding on 10 Assembly seats. Apni Janata Party candidates are expected to contest the elections on the Congress symbol.

Maurya is also likely to join the INDIA bloc ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. According to sources, his party had initially sought 12 seats from the Congress, but the two sides have now agreed on 10.

Maurya himself and his son, Utkrisht Maurya, may also contest the Assembly elections on the Congress symbol. His daughter, former MP Sanghamitra Maurya, is reportedly preparing to contest from the Bilsi Assembly constituency.

Political observers believe the alliance could benefit the Congress by helping it reach voters from the Maurya and Kushwaha communities. These communities are estimated to account for around 6-15% of the state's electorate, according to the report.

The Congress could seek to make inroads into the BJP's support base among these communities, particularly among voters dissatisfied with the ruling party.

Swami Prasad Maurya Met Rahul Gandhi

In the first week of October, Maurya met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Following the meeting, he announced his decision to join the INDIA bloc and described himself as part of the opposition alliance.

Maurya said shared ideological positions had influenced his decision, citing the goal of removing the BJP from power, protecting the country and safeguarding the Constitution.

He also maintained that the Congress was the only alternative to the BJP at the national level, adding that joining the INDIA bloc was necessary to challenge the ruling party.

However, the discussions on seat-sharing had not been concluded when Maurya met Gandhi. Sources now indicate that the Congress has agreed to allocate 10 seats to Apni Janata Party.

About the author Nitish Kumar Pandey

Nitish Kumar Pandey is a journalist with ABP Live, reporting on politics, governance, and key administrative developments from Uttar Pradesh. He closely tracks policy decisions, political movements, and breaking news from the state's corridors of power, delivering timely and comprehensive coverage to readers.

 
 
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Published at : 27 Oct 2026 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Swami Prasad Maurya UP Elections 2027
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