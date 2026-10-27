Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CTI urges Rahul Gandhi to shift November 1 rally venue.

Event at Ramlila Maidan threatens 20 Delhi markets pre-Diwali.

Traffic, parking issues may cause Rs 10,000 crore losses.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has urged Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to shift the Congress rally scheduled for November 1 from Ramlila Maidan to Burari ground, warning that the event could disrupt business across 20 major markets in Delhi ahead of Diwali.

In a letter dated October 27, the traders’ body said the rally could lead to losses of up to Rs 10,000 crore for traders if traffic restrictions, barricading and parking arrangements prevent customers from reaching commercial areas around the venue.

The letter followed Gandhi’s message to traders on social media, in which he indicated that the rally would go ahead as planned, according to CTI.

CTI Flags Traffic And Parking Concerns Over Rally

The traders’ body has raised concerns about the potential arrival of a large number of people and vehicles in the capital for the rally. Citing statements by senior Congress leaders, CTI said around one million people from across India were expected to attend.

Based on this estimate, the organisation calculated that 10,000 to 12,000 large buses would be needed, assuming each carried around 50 people. It also estimated that another 5,000 to 7,000 vehicles, including cars, minibuses, tempo travellers and e-rickshaws, could arrive in Delhi.

This could take the total number of vehicles to between 15,000 and 20,000, the letter said, questioning where they would be parked. CTI claimed that there was no authorised parking facility for even 200 large vehicles in the vicinity of Ramlila Maidan.

The organisation also expressed concern that barricading could begin on October 31, with roads potentially being closed and affecting access to shops on both October 31 and November 1.

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20 Delhi Markets Could Face Disruption, Traders Say

CTI said Ramlila Maidan is surrounded by major wholesale and retail markets, with routes leading to the venue passing through commercial areas.

The letter highlighted the narrow lanes in Delhi-6, which it said are only 10-12 feet wide. According to the traders’ body, a single truck getting stuck in these lanes could cause a traffic jam lasting up to three hours.

The markets identified in the letter as being at risk include:

Chandni Chowk: A major market with around 100 large katras, or market complexes.

Bhagirath Palace: Described by CTI as Asia’s largest electrical market.

Khari Baoli: Known as a major market for spices and dry fruits.

Sadar Bazaar: A prominent trading hub with around 40,000 shops, according to the letter.

Chawri Bazaar: Known for hardware and sanitary products.

Kashmere Gate: A major market for automobile parts.

Nabi Karim: Known for leather and rexine products.

Karol Bagh: Also listed among the markets that could be affected.

The letter warned that restrictions on road movement and customer access could disrupt trading activity across these commercial hubs.

CTI Cites Earlier Jantar Mantar Protest

The traders’ body also referred to an earlier protest at Jantar Mantar, which it said was attended by a few thousand people but affected a large part of Central Delhi.

According to CTI, the disruption caused business losses running into thousands of crores of rupees. It argued that a rally expected to draw a much larger crowd could create greater difficulties for traders if held at Ramlila Maidan.

With Diwali approaching, the organisation said businesses were particularly concerned about losing customers during an important trading period.

CTI has therefore asked Gandhi to consider holding the rally at Burari ground instead, arguing that the proposed venue change could help avoid disruption to markets around Ramlila Maidan.

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