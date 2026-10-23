Congress Seeks 200 Seats From SP For 2027 UP Polls? Priyanka Gandhi Leads Fresh Push

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress reportedly seeks 200 seats for 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.

Priyanka Gandhi reviewed preparations to strengthen 200 constituencies.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav eyes 350 seats, complicating negotiations.

Final seat-sharing unconfirmed; discussions will determine the outcome.

The Congress is reportedly seeking to contest around 200 seats in alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, signalling a possible shift in its seat-sharing expectations ahead of the crucial state polls. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has held a meeting with party functionaries in Uttar Pradesh to discuss preparations to strengthen the organisation across nearly 200 constituencies, according to reports. Earlier discussions had suggested that the party was looking to focus on around 150 seats.

The reported demand could complicate negotiations with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, whose party is also preparing to contest the elections in the state, which has 403 Assembly constituencies.

Congress Eyes Nearly Half Of UP's 403 Seats

According to reports citing sources, the Congress has staked a claim to around 200 constituencies and is seeking an equivalent number of seats from the Samajwadi Party.

If the demand is pursued, the two parties could face difficult negotiations over the distribution of constituencies. A claim to 200 seats would allow Congress to contest nearly half of Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly seats.

The reported figure marks a shift from earlier speculation that the party would seek a smaller share of constituencies. However, the final seat-sharing arrangement remains unclear, and there has been no confirmation of an agreement between the two parties.

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Will Akhilesh Yadav Agree To Congress' Demand?

Political discussions have suggested that Akhilesh Yadav wants the Samajwadi Party to contest around 350 seats, leaving the remaining 53 constituencies to be distributed among its allies.

Such an arrangement would leave Congress with a considerably smaller share than the 200 seats it is now reportedly seeking. The competing expectations could become a key point of discussion as the parties prepare for the 2027 elections.

Akhilesh Yadav has previously stressed that electoral success matters more than the number of constituencies allocated to each party. "Seats are not important, victory is," he said.

Imran Masood Responds To Seat-Sharing Reports

Congress leader Imran Masood has also commented on the reported discussions between the two parties. Media reports have suggested that Congress shared a list of 170 constituencies with the Samajwadi Party. Responding to questions about the proposed arrangement, Masood declined to elaborate on the party's internal deliberations.

He said, "This is a party matter, let the party know. We are working for our party. Our goal is to see the party stand strong."