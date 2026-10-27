Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai experienced moderate air quality (AQI 139) with haze.

Elevated PM2.5 levels prompted health advisories for residents.

Mumbai recorded persistent hot weather (36°C) despite seasonal changes.

Mumbai continued to experience air quality concerns on Tuesday, October 27, as a blanket of haze covered parts of the city and its suburbs amid slow wind speeds and rising dust particles.

The city's average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 139, placing it in the moderate category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The weather remained hot, with the maximum temperature reaching 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum settling at 24 degrees Celsius.

Bright sunshine added to the discomfort of residents, particularly during the afternoon, even as temperatures dropped somewhat in the morning and evening.

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PM2.5 Levels Raise Pollution Concerns

Real-time data from AQI.in showed PM2.5 concentrations ranging between 91.6 and 96 micrograms per cubic metre in some parts of Mumbai, while PM10 levels stood at 88 micrograms per cubic metre.

The supplied data cites 60 micrograms per cubic metre as the 24-hour safe limit for PM2.5 and 100 micrograms per cubic metre for PM10. The reported PM2.5 readings were above the cited limit, while PM10 remained below it.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The city continued to witness air quality concerns, with moderate pollution levels recorded in the morning. (Visuals from Mahim Chowpatty) https://t.co/zWdIFBO0T6 — IANS (@ians_india) October 27, 2026

Doctors and health experts have advised residents to take precautions amid the pollution. Children, elderly people and those with respiratory conditions have been advised to avoid unnecessary morning outings and strenuous outdoor exercise. Wearing masks has also been recommended.

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Mumbai Heat Persists Despite Winter's Arrival In North India

While northern parts of India have begun experiencing signs of winter, Mumbai continued to record high temperatures in October, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature reached 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius. Humidity stood at 78 per cent in the morning before falling to around 35–40 per cent by the afternoon.

The combination of hot weather and moderate air pollution continued to affect conditions across the city and its suburbs.