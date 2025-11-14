Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsScheduleCandidatesDistrictsResultsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeElection 2025Prashant Kishor To Quit Politics? Viral Video Sparks Debate After JDU Crosses 25-Seat Mark

Prashant Kishor To Quit Politics? Viral Video Sparks Debate After JDU Crosses 25-Seat Mark

Bihar's election sees JDU exceeding Prashant Kishor's prediction of winning over 25 seats, reigniting his pledge to quit politics if proven wrong.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 10:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a dramatic turn of events in the Bihar Assembly elections, the Janata Dal (United), a key ally of the National Democratic Alliance, has taken the lead in 83 constituencies, reigniting widespread attention on a statement made earlier by political strategist Prashant Kishor.

Prashant Kishor Faces Question Of Quitting Politics

Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraj party, had famously declared in a July 2025 interview that he would quit politics if the JDU’s arrow symbol secured more than 25 seats. With JDU now comfortably surpassing that threshold, discussions have intensified on whether Kishor would follow through on his pledge.

Pressed on the remark in a subsequent interview, Kishor reaffirmed his stance, insisting he would leave politics if proven wrong. Following the release of exit polls, a clip of his interview with News18 went viral, triggering a debate across social media. Speaking to a journalist, Kishor said he expected to be informed if JDU or Jan Suraj itself won, otherwise he would step away from political life. He described his prediction as a “bet,” asserting at the time that JDU’s prospects were finished.

Despite this, Kishor has repeatedly cautioned against underestimating Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, citing his proven ability to orchestrate political comebacks even when written off by analysts.

As for Kishor’s own party, Jan Suraj contested all 243 Assembly seats, though five candidates withdrew. Of the remaining 238, 116 candidates finished third and 122 ranked lower. By 6:30 pm on November 14, Jan Suraj had secured approximately 1.5 million votes, representing around 3 percent of the total vote share, with over 10,000 votes in 32 constituencies.

Published at : 14 Nov 2025 10:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Prashant Kishor Jan Suraaj Bihar Elections 2025 BIHAR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Indian Air Force Trainer Aircraft Crashes Near Chennai; Pilot Ejects Safely
Cities
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Mumbai: Suspicious Bag Found Outside CSMT Station, Area Evacuated As Police Begin Investigation
Election 2025
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
AAP's Harmeet Sandhu Wins Tarn Taran Bypoll, Massive Celebrations Across Punjab
Business
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Markets Rebound After NDA’s Bihar Lead, Sensex Ends Over 84,660, Nifty Tests 26,000
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Result 2025: NDA Surges Ahead As Early Trends Indicate Strong Mandate For Stability
Breaking: NDA Celebrates Strong Lead in Bihar; JDU Workers Revel in Nitish Kumar Victory
Breaking: NDA Gains Strength as Leaders Cite Trust in Modi–Nitish and Fear of ‘Jungle Raj’
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Set for Big Majority as JDU Chief Credits Nitish-Modi Governance
Breaking: NDA Secures Clear Majority as BJP Chief Credits Modi-Nitish Leadership
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget