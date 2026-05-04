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Ashoknagar Election Result 2026 Live: Vote Counting Begins at 8 AM, Stay Tuned for Latest Win Loss Tally Here!
Ashoknagar Election Result 2026 Live Updates: West Bengal Assembly Election vote counting begins shortly. Latest vote counting fromAshoknagar constituency, win loss tally here.
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Ashoknagar Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE:Catch latest win-loss tally and vote counting updates from West Bengal Election 2026 here. Ashoknagar constituency number 101 of West Bengal, was won by Narayan Goswami in 2021 from TMC who secured 93587 votes. In 2021, the runner up candidate was, Tanuja Chakraborty from BJP who secured 70055 votes. Winning margin for this seat in 2021 elections was 23532 votes.
Vote counting of Assembly elections 2026 will be held today, 4 May 2026 from 8 AM onwards. Catch latest updates on ABP Live for all details on vote counting, win loss tally and final seats won by each party.
Follow ABP LIVE TV and ABP News YouTube for all latest action around Ashoknagar Election 2023 LIVE vote counting.
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