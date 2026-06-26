7 Indian Schools Shortlisted For World’s Best School Prizes 2026, India Sets New Global Record

London: Seven Indian schools have been named in the top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prizes 2026 in London on Thursday.

PCMC Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj English Medium School, a public kindergarten, primary and secondary school at Kasarwadi in Pune and Army Goodwill School Wuzur, a public kindergarten, primary and secondary school at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir have been shortlisted in the Innovation category.

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Healthy Planet TGA Early Years School, an independent kindergarten in Noida; Inventure Academy, an independent kindergarten, primary and secondary school in Bengaluru; and Seth M.R. Jaipuria School, Vineet Khand at Gomti Nagar, an independent kindergarten, primary and secondary school in Lucknow have all been recognised for Community Collaboration.

EuroSchool Bannerghatta, an independent kindergarten, primary and secondary school in Bengaluru, is in the running for the World’s Best School Prize for Environmental Action.

A second school from Lucknow – Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, an independent kindergarten, primary and secondary school – has been named in the top 10 shortlist for the World’s Best School Prize for Supporting Healthy Lives.

“Each one of these exemplary schools shortlisted for this global schools prize has, in its own unique way, helped prepare young people for a world that has never seemed so uncertain," said Vikas Pota, Founder of T4 Education and the World’s Best School Prizes.

“It is more important than ever that our schools grow the leaders we’ll need to face massive challenges from rising conflict and inequality to populism and climate breakdown. In their classrooms, every day, these institutions show what works. And governments and schools across the world should learn from their shining examples,” he said.

India sets a new record this year as the highest number of schools shortlisted in a single year of any country in the history of the prizes, now in their fourth year.

The World’s Best School Prizes, presented across five categories, were founded by UK-headquartered T4 Education in the wake of COVID as a platform to schools that are changing lives in their classrooms and beyond.

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The winners will be chosen by an expert Judging Academy, with the top three finalists and winners to be announced in November. All 50 shortlisted schools across the five prize categories will also take part in a public vote, which opened this week, to determine the winner of the Community Choice Award.

The winners and shortlisted schools will then be invited to the World Schools Summit in London in January 2027, where they will share their best practices and unique expertise and experience with policymakers and leading figures in global education.

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