Thousands of CBSE Class 12 students who applied for verification and re-evaluation of their answer scripts are now waiting for updates on the refund of re-evaluation fees. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already begun releasing the outcomes of verification and re-evaluation requests in stages for the 2026 examination cycle, prompting candidates to seek clarity on when the promised refunds will be credited.

The board had earlier announced that students whose marks increase after the re-evaluation process would be eligible for a refund of the fee paid for the service. As more results are being declared, interest in the refund schedule has grown among students and parents.

ALSO READ: NEET Re-Exam Result 2026: Big Update For Candidates, When Will NTA Release The Answer Key?

CBSE Promises Refund if Marks Increase

In guidance issued on June 21 regarding post-result services, CBSE clarified that students who receive higher marks after verification or re-evaluation will have the applicable fee returned to the account used for payment.

The board stated that the verification and re-evaluation fee will be refunded in case of increase of marks to the source accounts after the result of re-evaluation.

Earlier, in a social media post dated May 17, CBSE had reiterated its commitment to transparency in the evaluation process. The board said, "students whose marks increase after re-evaluation will receive a full refund, reinforcing transparency, fairness and accountability in the evaluation process".

While CBSE has confirmed the refund policy, it has not yet announced a specific date for when the money will be credited to eligible students' accounts.

CBSE Shares Update on Re-evaluation Results

The board has also provided an update on the progress of the re-evaluation process. Through a post on its official X account on June 21, CBSE revealed that a significant majority of applications had already been processed.

According to the board, "The outcomes for the remaining candidates will also be released in phases, and the entire process is expected to be completed soon."

This indicates that students whose applications are still under review may receive their revised results in the coming days.

What Happens to Excess or Duplicate Payments?

CBSE has also addressed concerns regarding accidental overpayments made during the application process.

The board clarified that any excess amount paid by candidates, including duplicate transactions, will be returned to the original payment source once the reconciliation process is completed.

This measure is intended to ensure that students are not financially affected by technical issues or payment errors during the application process.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: When Will The Results Be Announced? Check Details Here

Reduced Fees Brought Relief to Students

To make post-result services more accessible, CBSE significantly reduced several charges this year. The fee for obtaining scanned copies of answer sheets was lowered from Rs 700 to Rs 100. Similarly, the charge for verification of marks was reduced from Rs 500 to Rs 100, while the re-evaluation fee was brought down from Rs 100 to Rs 25 per question.

The fee reduction was introduced amid growing concerns among students regarding evaluation procedures, On Screen Marking, and access to post-result services. The move was widely seen as an effort to improve transparency and make the process more student friendly.

Until CBSE completes the remaining re-evaluation cases, students may need to wait for further updates regarding the exact refund timeline. However, the board has maintained that eligible refunds will be credited directly to the original payment accounts after the revised results are declared.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI