NEET Re-Exam Result 2026: Big Update For Candidates, When Will NTA Release The Answer Key?

NEET UG 2026 Latest News: More than 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination held on June 21 after the earlier test conducted on May 3 was cancelled following the paper leak controversy. The re-exam was conducted under unprecedented security arrangements across the country, with the National Testing Agency (NTA) stating that the examination took place at 5,440 centres nationwide.

With the examination now over, candidates are eagerly waiting for updates regarding the NEET UG Re-Exam Result 2026, answer key release, and scorecard download process.

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When Will NTA Issue Provisional Answer Key?

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh has said that the agency is making every effort to complete the evaluation process at the earliest to ensure that the admission timeline remains on track.

"The examination result will be declared as soon as possible,".

How to Download NEET UG Result 2026 Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2026 Result or Scorecard link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Submit the required details.

Step 5: The NEET UG 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Step 7: Candidates should also keep a printed copy for counselling and admission purposes.

Answer Key Challenge Process Explained

According to the official Information Bulletin 2026, the answer sheets undergo a rigorous evaluation process before results are prepared.

"The OMRs are machine-gradable and are being evaluated through specific software impartial to all," the official notification stated.

NTA will first publish the provisional answer key on its official website and notify candidates through a public notice. During this period, candidates will be allowed to raise objections online if they believe any answer is incorrect.

The objections submitted by candidates will be examined by a panel of subject experts. If any challenge is found to be valid, the answer key will be revised for all candidates.

Following this process, the agency will publish the final answer key, which will serve as the basis for preparing and declaring the NEET UG 2026 results.

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Students Share Mixed Reactions to the NEET UG Re-Exam

Candidates reported varying experiences regarding the difficulty level of the June 21 examination compared to the cancelled May 3 test. While many students found the biology section manageable, opinions were divided on Physics and Chemistry.

One candidate said that the paper was good and that the questions were based entirely on NCERT content. Another student noted that Physics was comparatively more challenging.

Several candidates also felt that the re-examination was tougher than the earlier test and suggested that the cut-off may be lower this year. Some students described Biology as relatively straightforward, while Physics and Chemistry were considered moderate to difficult by many examinees.

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