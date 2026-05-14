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HomeEducationWest Bengal HS Result 2026 Is Out: Here Is The Fastest Way To Get Your Marksheet

West Bengal HS Result 2026 Is Out: Here Is The Fastest Way To Get Your Marksheet

WBCHSE has declared the West Bengal HS Result 2026 today. Check your Class 12 score using your roll number on the official site, DigiLocker, or the UMANG app right now.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 14 May 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WBCHSE announced Class 12 HS results on May 14.
  • Results available online, DigiLocker, and UMANG app.
  • Hard copies of marksheets distributed to schools.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the West Bengal Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026 today, May 14. The results were declared at 10:30 am, with the online result link going live from 11 am onwards. The board conducted the Higher Secondary examinations from February 12 to February 27, 2026, under both the new semester system and the old annual examination system. Students will need their roll number and login details to access their scores.

Where Can You Check The West Bengal HS Result 2026?

Students can check their results on the official WBCHSE website at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Results are also accessible through ABP Live Education and the ABP Ananda Result Portal.

Apart from the online portals, students can access their scorecards through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. DigiLocker is a government-backed platform that stores official academic documents digitally, making it easy to retrieve marksheets anytime without physical copies. The UMANG app, similarly, provides access to government services, including board results, directly through a mobile application.

ALSO READ: West Bengal HS Result 2026 OUT: WBCHSE Class 12 Result Declared, Direct Link To Check Here

Along with online results, the board will also distribute hard copies of marksheets, pass certificates, and registration certificates. Schools will collect these documents from designated distribution centres, after which students can obtain them from their respective schools or colleges.

How To Download WBCHSE HS Scorecard PDF Via DigiLocker?

Students can also download their marksheet directly through DigiLocker by following these steps:

  • Download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store
  • Log in with your required credentials
  • Click on the WBCHSE HS 12th scorecard PDF link
  • The scorecard PDF will be available for download
  • Save the file and take a printout for future use
 

ALSO READ: HBSE 10th Result 2026: Haryana Board Matric Results Today, Direct Link Here

Students facing difficulty due to heavy traffic on the result day can try more such alternate portals or refresh after a few minutes.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was the West Bengal Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026 announced?

The West Bengal Class 12 HS Result 2026 was announced on May 14. The online result link became available from 11 am onwards.

Where can students check their West Bengal HS Result 2026?

Students can check their results on the official WBCHSE websites (wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in), ABP Live Education, and the ABP Ananda Result Portal. They can also access them via DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

What information is needed to check the West Bengal HS Result 2026 online?

To access your scores online, you will need your Class 12 roll number and the required login details.

How can students get hard copies of their marksheets and certificates?

Hard copies of marksheets, pass certificates, and registration certificates will be distributed. Schools will collect these from designated centers, and students can then obtain them from their respective institutions.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education Education News TECHNOLOGY WBCHSE Class 12 Result 2026 West Bengal Class 12 Result 2026 WB Class 12 Result 2026 WB Uchcha Madhyamik Result 2026 WBCHSE WB HS Result 2026
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