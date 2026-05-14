West Bengal HS Result 2026 Is Out: Here Is The Fastest Way To Get Your Marksheet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom WBCHSE announced Class 12 HS results on May 14.

Results available online, DigiLocker, and UMANG app.

Hard copies of marksheets distributed to schools.

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the West Bengal Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) Result 2026 today, May 14. The results were declared at 10:30 am, with the online result link going live from 11 am onwards. The board conducted the Higher Secondary examinations from February 12 to February 27, 2026, under both the new semester system and the old annual examination system. Students will need their roll number and login details to access their scores.

Where Can You Check The West Bengal HS Result 2026?

Students can check their results on the official WBCHSE website at wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. Results are also accessible through ABP Live Education and the ABP Ananda Result Portal.

Apart from the online portals, students can access their scorecards through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. DigiLocker is a government-backed platform that stores official academic documents digitally, making it easy to retrieve marksheets anytime without physical copies. The UMANG app, similarly, provides access to government services, including board results, directly through a mobile application.

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Along with online results, the board will also distribute hard copies of marksheets, pass certificates, and registration certificates. Schools will collect these documents from designated distribution centres, after which students can obtain them from their respective schools or colleges.

How To Download WBCHSE HS Scorecard PDF Via DigiLocker? Students can also download their marksheet directly through DigiLocker by following these steps: Download the DigiLocker app from the Google Play Store

Log in with your required credentials

Click on the WBCHSE HS 12th scorecard PDF link

The scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save the file and take a printout for future use

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Students facing difficulty due to heavy traffic on the result day can try more such alternate portals or refresh after a few minutes.

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