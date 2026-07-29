The student claimed he hacked the websites after being denied admission to IIT-K's Bachelor of Cyber Security program. He stated his goal was to demonstrate his capabilities, not to cause harm.
Rejected By IIT-Kanpur, Student Hacks IIT-K, IIT-Madras Websites; Institute Offers Fresh Chance
Instead of initiating legal proceedings, IIT-K is considering assessing the student's technical abilities for a possible opportunity in the next admission cycle.
- Student allegedly hacked IIT-K, IIT Madras websites.
- Denied admission, student sought to demonstrate cybersecurity skills.
- IIT-K may offer admission assessing student's technical abilities.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did a student allegedly hack IIT-K and IIT Madras websites?
What is IIT-K's response to the hacking incident?
Instead of initiating legal proceedings, IIT-K is considering assessing the student's technical skills. If he proves his competence, he might be offered an opportunity in the next admission cycle.
Why was the student initially denied admission to IIT-K's program?
IIT-K Director Manindra Agrawal stated the student was not shortlisted because he lacked prior experience in cybersecurity. He was also denied the opportunity to participate in the admission hackathon.
Is IIT-K taking legal action against the student?
IIT-K initially considered filing an FIR but has put legal action on hold. They plan to verify the student's claims and evaluate his technical abilities before taking further action.