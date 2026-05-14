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HomeEducationHBSE 10th Result 2026: Haryana Board Matric Results Today, Direct Link Here

HBSE 10th Result 2026: Haryana Board Matric Results Today, Direct Link Here

HBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT today at bseh.org.in. Haryana Board Class 10 marks declared. Check scorecard, pass percentage & direct link here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 14 May 2026 08:52 AM (IST)

HBSE Haryana Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) is expected to announce the HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 14, bringing an end to the long wait of lakhs of students for their examination results. Once released, students will be able to check and download their results online from the official website, bseh.org.in. 

The board will declare the results through a press conference, where important details such as the overall pass percentage, toppers’ names, and the best-performing districts are also likely to be shared. 

After the announcement, students can access their provisional scorecards by entering their roll number and other required login details on the official result portal. The online marksheet will include subject-wise marks, grades, overall qualifying status, and division. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to ensure a smooth and quick result-checking process once the link becomes active. 

ALSO READ: West Bengal HS Result 2026: WBCHSE Class 12 Result, Here's How To Check

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Check and Download Scorecard 

Step 1: Visit the official Haryana Board website at bseh.org.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads “HBSE Secondary Examination Result 2026”. 

Step 3: Enter your login details, such as your roll number and date of birth. 

Step 4: Submit the information to view your results on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the provisional marksheet and take a printout for future use. 

Direct Link To Check - HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Details on Scorecard 

The online scorecard will display important information such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, division, and qualifying status. Students are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the provisional marksheet for accuracy. 

Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2026: Passing Criteria 

As per the Haryana Board rules, students must obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the HBSE Class 10 examinations. Those who are unable to meet the minimum requirement will need to appear for compartment examinations, which will be held later. 

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak: CBI Arrests BJP Leader Dinesh Biwal, Brother Over Alleged Rs 30 Lakh Deal

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Rechecking Dates 

The board is expected to release details regarding rechecking, re-evaluation, and compartment examinations soon after the results are declared. Students who are not satisfied with their marks may apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation as per the official guidelines.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 14 May 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News HBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT HBSE 10th Result 2026 Decalred HBSE 10th Result 2026 Haryana Board Class 10 Result 2026
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