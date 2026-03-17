UP Board Result 2026: Expected Release Date, Passing Marks And How To Check Scorecards

UP Board Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (UPMSP) is set to commence the evaluation process for the classes 10th and 12th examinations starting tomorrow, March 18. The UP Board results 2026, once announced, will be available at the official websites at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Students will need their roll number, as mentioned on the UP Board admit card, to check their results.

More than 54 lakh students appeared for the exams this year. Once the evaluation process is completed, it usually takes around 10 to 15 days to prepare the merit list. To pass the UP Board exams, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. The marksheet will display a ‘P’ to indicate a “pass” status.

Students who do not perform well in one or more subjects can appear for compartment exams. Those who are not satisfied with their Class 10 or Class 12 results can apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets through the official UP Board website.

UP Board Result 2026: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official UP Board websites at upresults.nic.in or upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “UP Board High School (Class 10) Result 2026” or “UP Board Intermediate (Class 12) Result 2026”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number. Class 12 students may also need to provide their school code (available on the admit card).

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen and click on “Submit”.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout for future use.

UP Board class 10th, 12th Results: Expected Date

According to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, around 30 million answer sheets are expected to be evaluated by the end of March or in the first week of April. Once the evaluation process is completed, the board will begin preparing the results. Therefore, the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are likely to be announced in the second week of April or later.

UP Board Result 2026: Evaluation Process

A large number of experienced teachers will assess the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exam papers under CCTV monitoring. With these strict measures in place, the board is expected to announce the results earlier than in previous years. Evaluation centres will also follow security processes such as coding and decoding of answer sheets.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has stated that the evaluation process will begin on 18 March 2026 at all designated centres across the state. The board aims to complete the checking of all answer sheets by 31 March 2026. Teachers have been given clear guidelines, and entry of unauthorised persons into evaluation centres will not be allowed.

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