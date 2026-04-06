SC Raps Bengal Govt, Flags Police Role In Malda Judges’ Gherao, Orders NIA Probe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Supreme Court has ordered the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe into the gherao of judicial officers in West Bengal’s Malda district, citing serious concerns over the role of state police. The incident, which occurred during Special Intensive Revision (SIR) duties, saw judicial officers allegedly held in a hostage-like situation for hours. Taking a stern view, the court invoked its extraordinary powers to ensure an independent investigation, highlighting the gravity of the episode and its implications for judicial safety and the rule of law.

Top Court Flags Police Lapses

The apex court made it clear that the probe must be handed over to a central agency, pointing to serious allegations against local law enforcement.

“There are serious allegations against the members of the State/local police… we direct that the investigation… be taken over by NIA,” the bench observed, invoking Article 142 to transfer all FIRs linked to the case.

The court clarified that the NIA would investigate all 12 FIRs registered in connection with the incident, regardless of whether they fall under scheduled offences. It also empowered the agency to register additional cases if wider involvement or further offences emerge during the probe.

Authorities have been directed to hand over all evidence and cooperate fully with the central agency.

Judicial Officers Targeted

The case relates to a violent episode in Malda, where seven judicial officers were surrounded and prevented from carrying out official duties linked to electoral roll revisions.

Reports indicate the officers were trapped for several hours, with the situation escalating into a serious law and order breakdown. The Supreme Court has described the incident as a direct challenge to judicial authority and a matter requiring urgent intervention.

Investigations so far have identified hundreds of individuals allegedly linked to the घटना, with several arrests already made and call records being analysed to trace the wider network.

Accountability & Oversight

The court has underscored the need for accountability, criticising lapses in the response by local authorities. It has also directed that progress reports be submitted regularly, with findings to be placed before a designated NIA court in Kolkata.

Related Video Breaking News: IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed as Iran–Israel Attacks Intensify